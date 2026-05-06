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The Business Research Company's Veterinary lab testing services market to reach $38.1B by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1%

Expected to grow to $38.14 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The veterinary laboratory testing services sector has seen remarkable growth recently, reflecting the increasing importance of animal health monitoring and diagnostics. This market is evolving rapidly, driven by technological advancements and a rising focus on preventive care. Let’s explore the current market landscape, key growth factors, regional dynamics, and future prospects in this expanding industry.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services

The veterinary laboratory testing services market has expanded significantly over recent years. It is projected to grow from $25.94 billion in 2025 to $27.97 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The strong growth during the past period is mainly due to greater adoption of veterinary testing services, an increase in companion animal healthcare, advancements in hematology and biochemistry diagnostics, heightened awareness of zoonotic diseases, and the limited availability of comprehensive diagnostic platforms.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain robust growth, reaching $38.14 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.1%. This anticipated expansion is fueled by the development of molecular and immunodiagnostic services, wider adoption of rapid and point-of-care testing, integration of multi-technology laboratory platforms, growing preventive health programs for animals, and the use of cloud-based data management and analytics. Key trends shaping the future landscape include the rise of molecular diagnostics, faster point-of-care testing options, advanced immunodiagnostic methods, and more integrated diagnostic solutions targeting both livestock and companion animals.

Understanding Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services

Veterinary laboratory testing services encompass a wide array of diagnostic procedures designed to detect diseases, infections, and other health conditions in animals using various advanced technologies. These services are crucial for veterinarians and pet owners alike to effectively manage animal health, prevent outbreaks, and safeguard food safety by identifying zoonotic pathogens early. Such comprehensive diagnostic capabilities play an essential role in maintaining both animal and public health.

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How Growing Pet Ownership is Propelling Market Expansion

One major factor driving the veterinary laboratory testing services market is the rising rate of pet ownership globally. Caring for pets such as dogs, cats, birds, fish, and other small animals involves attention to their nutrition, shelter, exercise, and healthcare needs. As more people around the world welcome pets into their homes, there is a corresponding increase in demand for veterinary diagnostics. Pet owners today are more conscious about the importance of regular health screenings and preventative care for their animals, which spurs greater use of testing services.

For example, in June 2025, Petfood Industry, a leading US resource for pet food and treat manufacturers, reported that a record 94 million households in the United States owned at least one pet, compared to 82 million in 2023. This substantial rise reflects a broader trend of increasing pet ownership that directly boosts the need for veterinary laboratory testing and related services.

Regional Market Perspectives in Veterinary Laboratory Testing

In 2025, North America dominated the veterinary laboratory testing services market, holding the largest share compared to other regions. Asia-Pacific ranked as the second-largest region in this market. The comprehensive market coverage includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a detailed view of global regional variations and growth opportunities within the veterinary testing services sector.

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