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The Business Research Company's The Veterinary Imaging Equipment Market Is Projected to Grow to $2.9 Billion by 2030

Expected to grow to $2.95 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The veterinary imaging equipment market is gaining significant momentum as advancements in technology and growing awareness about animal healthcare drive demand. This sector plays a critical role in enhancing diagnostic accuracy and treatment for animals, ranging from companion pets to livestock. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional outlook, and important trends shaping this market.

Steady Expansion of the Veterinary Imaging Equipment Market Size

In recent years, the veterinary imaging equipment market has experienced solid growth. From a valuation of $2.16 billion in 2025, it is projected to reach $2.3 billion by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This upward trend during the historic period was largely due to the limited availability of advanced imaging devices, continued dependence on analog X-ray systems, growing companion animal healthcare, more veterinary hospitals opening, and reliance on traditional diagnostic approaches.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue expanding robustly. By 2030, it is forecasted to hit $2.95 billion, with a CAGR of 6.5%. The anticipated growth stems from innovations in imaging technology, increased preference for digital and portable systems, expanding veterinary clinical research, heightened pet health awareness, and the integration of imaging devices with electronic medical records. Emerging trends include wider use of portable imaging tools in clinics, growing adoption of 3D/4D and Doppler ultrasound systems, greater demand for advanced MRI and CT scanners, expansion of endoscopy imaging for minimally invasive procedures, and increased applications in orthopedics, cardiology, and oncology.

What Veterinary Imaging Equipment Encompasses

Veterinary imaging equipment broadly refers to diagnostic tools such as radiography, X-ray, ultrasound, MRI, CT scanning, endoscopy, and other imaging technologies designed to capture medical images of animals. These devices assist in diagnosing a wide range of diseases and conditions across specialties including cardiology, orthopedics and traumatology, oncology, neurology, among others. The industry comprises companies that manufacture these instruments aimed at improving veterinary care.

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Growth Factors Propelling the Veterinary Imaging Equipment Market

One of the primary drivers of market expansion is the growth of livestock farming globally. Livestock farming involves raising domesticated animals for various purposes like food, labor, and raw materials such as skins and wool. Imaging technologies are vital in monitoring the health and treatment plans for these animals, especially in cattle husbandry. The use of advanced imaging equipment like CT and MRI scanners is becoming increasingly common in veterinary practices to support diagnoses and clinical decisions.

For example, in August 2024, data from the UK government showed a 29% increase in turkey populations to 3.1 million birds after recovering from a decline caused by avian influenza and higher input costs. Similarly, England’s pig population rose by 1.3% to 3.7 million, driven by a 1.5% increase in fattening pigs. These trends in livestock farming are directly boosting the demand for veterinary imaging systems as animal health monitoring gains importance.

Geographical Distribution and Market Leadership in Veterinary Imaging Equipment

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the veterinary imaging equipment market, establishing itself as the leading region. Asia-Pacific followed closely as the second-largest market. The global market report includes detailed coverage of regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive picture of regional market dynamics and growth potential.

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