Prox Just Introduces the War Economy Package For Every Startup and Small Business Fighting to Grow in 2026

Prox Digital Agency launches War Economy Package for UK startups and small businesses ready to grow now.

LONDON, UK, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prox Digital Agency announces the War Economy Package, a premium growth partnership built for UK startups and small businesses that are done waiting for better conditions and ready to grow right now.Most Businesses Cut Marketing When the Economy Gets Tough and That Is Exactly Why They Lose GroundAs consumer confidence fell and inflation squeezed margins, UK small business owners began cutting marketing budgets; the very function intended to drive revenue.Prox recognised this wasn't a lack of ambition, but a lack of commercially viable agency models suited for a contracted economy. Shifting focus from sales to genuine support, Prox set out to solve a new challenge that how to drive growth when external market conditions are stacked against the founder.This Is What the Prox Premium Partnership Delivers to Startups and Small BusinessesThe War Economy Package is a unified digital partnership. Designed for businesses requiring strategy and consistent execution, it replaces up to four separate agency contracts with a single, dedicated growth relationship.Each partnership launches with a comprehensive brand and digital audit within the first 14 days, followed by a custom 90 day roadmap engineered to hit specific revenue targets.The partnership covers the following areas of digital growth:Brand positioning and strategic digital auditCustom 90 day growth roadmapPaid media managementSEO content strategyConversion rate optimisationEmail and lifecycle marketingMonthly performance reviews with transparent reportingDirect access to senior strategistsThe Thinking That Built This Package Came Directly From Working With Founders Who Were Running Out of OptionsIn 2024, Prox CEO Ali Zafar Azad observed a recurring trend among UK small business owners: a quiet retreat from growth spending.The turning point was a conversation with a founder whose seven year old consumer brand remained strong, yet faced a 60% surge in acquisition costs within a single year.It became clear that while the products were sound, existing strategies were poorly calibrated for the current economic climate. This realisation and dozens of similar insights became the blueprint for the War Economy Package."In a war economy, every pound spent on marketing has to work three times as hard. We built this package because small businesses deserve a growth partner who is fully invested in their outcome, not just another agency sending monthly reports while the business bleeds revenue."Ali Zafar Azad, Founder and CEO, Prox Digital AgencyProx Has the Track Record to Back Up Every Claim in This PackageWith a portfolio of over 500 brands across the UK, Dubai, and the USA, Prox has driven more than £20 million in client revenue. A 74% retention rate underscores their focus on measurable results over mere account management.In 2024, Prox partnerships delivered:34% reduction in cost per lead within 90 days.52% growth in organic traffic within six months.3.8x average ROAS across e commerce and service sectors.Ten Businesses Get a Free Senior Strategy Session as Part of This LaunchTo mark the War Economy Package launch, Prox is offering 10 complimentary 45-minute strategy sessions to startups and small businesses. Led by senior strategists, these sessions map your digital position, identify three primary revenue leaks, and provide a 30 day action plan.Reserved for active businesses with a functioning website, these audits are high impact consultations, delivered by a team with a proven track record of scaling over 500 global brands.Book your free strategy session now at Prox Digital Agency before all ten seats are taken.ABOUT PROX DIGITAL AGENCYProx Digital Agency is a London based full service creative and digital agency founded by Ali Zafar Azad. Operating across London, Dubai and the USA, Prox serves ambitious startups and growth stage businesses with strategy, brand identity, web and app development, digital marketing, SEO and digital transformation services. Prox is purpose built for founders who want a strategic growth partner, not just a service provider.MEDIA CONTACTAli Zafar Azad Founder and CEO, Prox Digital AgencyEmail: contact@proxdigitalagency.co.ukPhone: +44 20 4525 7801WhatsApp: +44 7438 304605Website: proxdigitalagency.co.ukLocation: London, United Kingdom

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