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The Business Research Company's Veterinary Healthcare Industry Analysis: Market Competition and Future Outlook

Expected to grow to $315.63 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The veterinary healthcare sector has seen remarkable growth over recent years, driven by several important factors related to animal health and care. As the demand for veterinary services rises alongside increasing pet ownership and livestock production, this market is set to expand further over the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and future prospects in more detail.

Veterinary Healthcare Market Size and Expected Growth Through 2026

The veterinary healthcare market has experienced significant expansion and is projected to continue this momentum. It is expected to increase from $223.37 billion in 2025 to $238.94 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This growth over recent years has been supported by factors such as rising pet ownership rates, improvements in livestock health management, the expansion of veterinary hospitals and clinics, heightened awareness of zoonotic diseases, and broader availability of essential veterinary medicines and services.

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https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3623&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to grow robustly, reaching $315.63 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.2%. This anticipated rise is attributed to ongoing trends like growing pet humanization, increased spending on animal health, advancements in veterinary diagnostic technologies, heightened demand for preventive healthcare initiatives, and the development of specialty and emergency veterinary services. Notable trends expected to shape the market include expanded companion animal healthcare, wider adoption of advanced diagnostic and imaging methods, a stronger focus on infectious disease control and biosecurity, and escalated investment in specialized veterinary care.

Understanding Veterinary Healthcare and Its Role

Veterinary healthcare encompasses the medical services involved in diagnosing, treating, and preventing diseases in animals. It also refers to the responsibilities of professionals dedicated to providing care for sick or injured animals. Additionally, veterinary healthcare aims to reduce the transmission of infectious diseases among animals, thus protecting both animal and human populations.

View the full veterinary healthcare market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-healthcare-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

Factors Contributing to Growth in the Veterinary Healthcare Market

One major driver pushing the veterinary healthcare market forward is the growing incidence of zoonotic diseases—those illnesses that can transfer between animals and humans. This rise is largely due to increased interactions between humans and animals, especially with the expansion of livestock farming and closer contact within shared environments. These conditions create more pathways for pathogens to cross from animals to people.

Veterinary healthcare plays a vital role in controlling these diseases by monitoring animal health and implementing preventive strategies to limit disease transmission. For instance, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) reported that in December 2024, Sweden recorded 148,181 human cases of campylobacteriosis, up from 139,225 in 2022, alongside increases in salmonellosis and STEC infections. These data highlight a growing trend in zoonotic infections, underscoring the importance of veterinary services in delivering critical preventive care, diagnostics, vaccinations, surveillance, and client education that help reduce human exposure to these illnesses.

Regional Leadership and Market Share in Veterinary Healthcare

In terms of geographic dominance, North America held the largest share of the veterinary healthcare market in 2025. Asia-Pacific followed as the second-largest market in this sector. The comprehensive market analysis also considers other regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on industry trends and regional market behaviors.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Veterinary Healthcare Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Veterinary Medicine Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-medicine-global-market-report

Veterinary Services Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-services-global-market-report

Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Market 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animal-hospitals-and-veterinary-clinics-market

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