Veterinary Imaging Market Analysis Report 2026: Major Trends, Influencing Factors, and Forecast Overview

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Veterinary Imaging Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The veterinary imaging market has been experiencing significant growth recently, driven by increasing awareness and technological advancements in animal healthcare. This sector plays a vital role in improving diagnostic capabilities for veterinary professionals, supporting better treatment and care for animals. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, emerging trends, and regional insights that shape the future of this industry.

Current Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Veterinary Imaging Market

Over recent years, the veterinary imaging market has expanded steadily. It is projected to increase from $2.02 billion in 2025 to $2.17 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This upward trajectory during the historical period is largely due to the limited availability of veterinary imaging devices, heightened awareness about animal diagnostics, wider adoption of x-ray and ultrasound technology, growth in companion animal healthcare, and the early integration of imaging software in veterinary clinics.

Download a free sample of the veterinary imaging market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9983&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

Looking ahead, the veterinary imaging market is expected to maintain robust growth, reaching $2.99 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.3%. Factors propelling this expansion include innovations in MRI and CT scanning technologies, increasing use of radiopharmaceuticals and contrast agents, growing integration of PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) and RIS (Radiology Information System), rising demand for imaging in veterinary cardiology and neurology, and the growing availability of imaging services in emerging markets. Key trends projected for the upcoming years feature a surge in advanced imaging equipment adoption, expanded use of veterinary imaging software, greater reliance on imaging reagents for diagnostics, broader applications in oncology and orthopedics, and closer integration of imaging data with practice management systems.

Understanding the Role of Veterinary Imaging in Animal Diagnostics

Veterinary imaging serves as a crucial diagnostic technique, enabling veterinarians to capture detailed internal images of animal bodies. These images assist in identifying and diagnosing a wide range of medical issues, improving the accuracy and effectiveness of veterinary care.

View the full veterinary imaging market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-imaging-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

Rising Demand for Meat and Dairy Products Boosting Veterinary Imaging Market

One major driver behind the growth of the veterinary imaging market is the increasing demand for meat and dairy products. These animal-derived food items, including beef, pork, poultry, milk, cheese, and yogurt, are seeing higher consumption as more consumers adopt protein-rich diets. Veterinary imaging supports the health and well-being of livestock animals, which are essential to meat and dairy production. For example, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a France-based intergovernmental organization, reported in July 2025 that global meat production grew by 1.3% in 2024. Developed regions such as the United States, European Union, and Australia contributed significantly to this expansion. Consequently, this rising demand for animal-based food products is driving greater utilization of veterinary imaging technologies.

Geographic Overview of the Veterinary Imaging Market

In 2025, North America led the veterinary imaging market in terms of size. The market report also covers key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market developments and growth opportunities.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Veterinary Imaging Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Veterinary Imaging Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-imaging-global-market-report

Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-diagnostic-equipment-global-market-report

Veterinary Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-medical-equipment-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.