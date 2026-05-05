Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce $56 Million In Federal Funding For Rural Prevention And Wellness Programs

TEXAS, May 5 - May 5, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will award $56 million in federal funding to rural hospitals advancing prevention, wellness, and nutrition programs in their communities.

“Rural Texans deserve access to quality care,” said Governor Abbott. This $56 million investment will help expand care, combat chronic disease, and bring prevention and nutrition resources directly to the communities that need them the most. We are backing rural hospitals and ensuring that all Texans — no matter where they live — have the chance to live a better, healthier life.”

As part of the Rural Texas Strong plan, the “Make Rural Texans Healthy Again” initiative supports rural hospitals in improving health outcomes and chronic conditions. The initiative aims to reduce diabetes, heart disease, chronic respiratory disease, and obesity.

Rural hospitals can use the federal funding to expand screenings, after-hours care, community wellness services, and availability of healthy food.

“Good health starts with reliable access to care and nutritious food,” said HHS Executive Commissioner Stephanie Muth. “This investment helps rural communities strengthen prevention efforts and support long-term health.”

Eligible public and private rural hospitals may submit an application for funding through a competitive process. Applications must be submitted by June 4.

The $56 million announced today represents a portion of the $281,319,360.67 first‑year award HHSC received from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Rural Health Transformation Program. Rural Texas Strong, the CMS-approved state plan, is 100% federally funded and features six initiatives that deliver funding to rural communities.

Texas estimates receiving approximately $1.4 billion in federal funding over five years through the program to support rural health care.

Federal funding is contingent upon meeting all applicable program requirements. For more information, visit the HHSC Rural Health Transformation webpage.

Public notices and procurement opportunities for Rural Texas Strong will be announced through GovDelivery email notifications and posted on the Electronic State Business Daily website.