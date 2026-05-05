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Governor Abbott Names Bernal Chair Of The Texas State Board Of Social Worker Examiners

TEXAS, May 5 - May 5, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott named Jason Bernal as chair of the Texas State Board of Social Worker Examiners for a term to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. The Board is responsible for regulating the practice of social work in Texas.

Jason Bernal of New Braunfels is the director of development and provider relations at Genesis Doctors. Additionally, he is a Navy Reserve Medical Services Corps Officer at Brooke Army Medical Center. He is a healthcare representative for the American College of Healthcare Executives and the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society. Bernal received a Bachelor of Science in Sociology from Colorado State University and a Master of Healthcare Administration from the University of the Incarnate Word.

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Governor Abbott Names Bernal Chair Of The Texas State Board Of Social Worker Examiners

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