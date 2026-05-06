The Veterinary Eye Care Market is Projected to Expand at a 4.2% CAGR Until 2030, According to Industry Report

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The Business Research Company’s Veterinary Eye Care Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The veterinary eye care sector has gained significant traction as the demand for specialized animal healthcare continues to rise. This field plays an essential role in maintaining the visual health of pets, ensuring their quality of life and ability to engage in daily activities. Below is an overview of the market size, key drivers, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping the future of veterinary eye care.

Current Size and Projected Expansion of the Veterinary Eye Care Market

In recent years, the veterinary eye care market has experienced robust growth. It is projected to increase from $71.8 billion in 2025 to $75.43 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. This historical growth has been fueled by a rise in ocular diseases among pets, an expanding population of companion animals, limited access to advanced ophthalmic treatments initially, reliance on basic eye medications, and the growth of veterinary hospitals and clinics.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to sustain steady growth, reaching $88.79 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.2%. Innovations such as improvements in intraocular lens technology, the adoption of AI-powered diagnostic tools, increased funding for veterinary eye care research, wider use of retina imaging systems, and growing awareness around animal eye health are key factors driving this anticipated expansion. Trends expected to define the market in the coming years include a higher prevalence of eye disorders in pets, growing interest in minimally invasive ophthalmic procedures, the rise of veterinary ophthalmology clinics, the use of advanced diagnostic devices, and a stronger focus on preventive care and early detection of eye conditions.

Understanding Veterinary Eye Care and Its Importance

Veterinary eye care refers to the branch of veterinary medicine dedicated to diagnosing, treating, and managing eye diseases and conditions in animals. Its purpose is to safeguard the visual health of pets and other animals, thereby improving their overall well-being and capability to perform natural behaviors. This specialized area helps preserve animals’ sight and enhances their daily quality of life.

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Factors Catalyzing Growth in the Veterinary Eye Care Market

One of the primary drivers behind the growth of the veterinary eye care market is the expanding pet population globally. ""Pet population"" refers to the total number of domesticated animals kept for companionship, emotional support, or recreational purposes. This increase is a consequence of evolving societal preferences favoring pet ownership, advances in veterinary care, and heightened awareness about the importance of pet health. Veterinary eye care services are critical in diagnosing and treating eye conditions in these animals, thereby helping maintain their visual health and life quality.

For example, the National Pet Owners survey conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA) in December 2023 found that 66% of U.S. households owned a pet. This translates to roughly 86.9 million pet-owning homes in the United States, which include approximately 46.5 million cats, 65.1 million dogs, and 2.2 million horses. Such a significant pet population directly supports increased demand for veterinary eye health services.

Regional Markets and Future Growth Outlook

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the veterinary eye care market. However, Europe is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive market report covers several key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on growth opportunities and market dynamics.

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