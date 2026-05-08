Wolters Kluwer Future Ready CFO report shows APAC CFOs embrace AI with a governance‑first mindset

Future Ready CFO APAC

Finance leaders across Asia‑Pacific recognize AI as a major force reshaping finance, while advancing adoption with disciplined focus on governance and value.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CFOs across Asia‑Pacific are accelerating their engagement with artificial intelligence, according to the 2026 Future Ready CFO Survey – APAC Regional Insights . The findings show CFOs recognize AI’s growing influence on the finance function while advancing adoption in a deliberate, value‑driven manner.The survey shows that 83% of APAC CFOs cite the adoption and implementation of AI as a key force reshaping finance, closely aligned with the 85% global figure. This near‑parity underscores AI’s rising importance across regions, even as APAC finance leaders emphasize disciplined execution shaped by governance expectations and return‑on‑investment considerations.𝐊𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐤𝐨 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐨𝐰𝐚, 𝐀𝐏𝐉 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐂𝐇 𝐓𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐤 at Wolters Kluwer, said: “AI is clearly reshaping finance across APAC, and CFOs in the region recognize its strategic importance just as strongly as their global peers. What sets APAC apart is the mindset behind adoption. Finance leaders here are investing in AI with a clear focus on governance, value realization, and human oversight. This disciplined approach is essential in a region defined by regulatory complexity and rising stakeholder expectations.”𝐀𝐈’𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞: 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐦 𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐀𝐏𝐀𝐂Beyond recognizing AI as a transformative force, APAC CFOs also anticipate meaningful impact on finance operations in the near term. Seventy‑two percent of APAC finance leaders expect AI to have a significant impact on their finance function within the next three years, signaling broad confidence in AI’s potential to enhance insight, agility, and decision‑making.Rather than viewing AI primarily as an automation tool, APAC CFOs are targeting use cases that strengthen control and strategic foresight. The finance activities most likely to be transformed by AI include:-𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 (69%), enabling deeper performance insight-𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 (66%), supporting better navigation of market volatility-𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐤 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 (64%), reinforcing oversight and regulatory confidenceThis approach reflects a regional preference for deploying AI in ways that complement human judgment and strengthen financial governance.𝐌𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝐠𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐎𝐈While AI adoption momentum in APAC closely mirrors global trends, finance leaders in the region express heightened sensitivity to execution risks. Key barriers shaping AI investment decisions include:-𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐧 (58%)-𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐡𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐣𝐮𝐝𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 (55%)-𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 (53%)These factors reinforce why APAC CFOs are moving forward with AI at a controlled pace, ensuring that new capabilities are well‑governed, transparent, and aligned with regulatory expectations.This cautious discipline is consistent with the broader APAC finance agenda, where regulatory and compliance demands remain the most influential force shaping finance, cited by 86% of CFOs, slightly higher than the global average.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐅𝐎 𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐈, 𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐤, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐲As AI becomes more embedded in finance, APAC CFOs anticipate an expanded leadership role—particularly at the intersection of technology and enterprise risk. Many expect greater involvement in:-𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐲 (61%)-𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞‑𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐤 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 (59%)-𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧‑𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (57%)This evolution positions APAC CFOs as stewards of both innovation and resilience, balancing modernization with accountability and control.𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐝: 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐈 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐠‑𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞As AI continues to transform finance globally, the survey suggests that APAC CFOs may gain a long‑term advantage by aligning AI investment with strong controls, talent readiness, and regulatory confidence. Rather than pursuing speed alone, finance leaders across the region are focused on building sustainable, trusted capabilities that support resilient growth.Those who successfully balance innovation with governance are likely to be best positioned to navigate the next phase of finance transformation.𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲This press release references findings from the 2026 Wolters Kluwer Future Ready CFO Survey. Senior finance leaders were defined as those currently working in a finance role at the C6uite, VP, Head, or Director level. Respondents worked at organizations with 1,000 or more employees and annual revenue of $500 million or more. The global study includes 1,672 respondents across more than 20 markets; the APAC regional insights reflect responses from 484 senior finance leaders in Asia Pacific markets.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐖𝐨𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐊𝐥𝐮𝐰𝐞𝐫Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software, and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide.

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