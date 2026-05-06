Herman Ross Becomes One of Delaware's Only Real Estate Agents With a Certified Senior Advisor Credential

Held by fewer than 1% of agents nationwide, the CSA credential signals deeper training in serving older adults through major life transitions.

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Herman Ross, founder of The Herman Ross Group at Compass, has earned the Certified Senior Advisor (CSA) designation, a credential that fewer than one percent of real estate agents in the country hold. To his knowledge, he is currently the only agent in Delaware with it, and the only Compass agent in the state.

The CSA is awarded through the Society of Certified Senior Advisors and requires passing a two-hour proctored examination through PearsonVue. The coursework covers aging-related policy, terminology, and the practical realities of working with older adults. Herman, who also holds the Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES) designation, said the CSA goes meaningfully deeper.

"The SRES is an online course with no final exam. The CSA is more rigorous," Herman said. "It also connects you to a network of professionals who specialize in serving seniors, and it changes the way you actually conduct yourself in a transaction."

For Herman, the credential is also personal. He is a senior himself, cared for his elderly parents, and continues to care for his 88-year-old mother. "Patience is critical," he said. "What feels like a simple task to one of us can be genuinely frustrating for someone who is older. The training reinforced something I already knew from my own life, which is that seniors deserve to lead their own decisions whenever they are capable."

That principle shapes how Herman runs senior-focused transactions. He moves at a slower pace, builds in frequent check-ins, confirms each client's comfort with digital signatures versus traditional ink, and asks early questions other agents skip. Who are the decision makers? What makes this the right time to sell? What are you most excited about, and what worries you?

Herman points to three mistakes he sees families repeat. The first is not allowing the senior to make the decisions they feel are best. The second is helping too much, in ways that take over tasks the senior is still fully capable of handling. The third is leaving the senior out of the decision-making process altogether.

He also flags a financial issue that catches families off guard more often than any other. "The number one surprise we run into is a reverse mortgage that is underwater," Herman said. "Families assume the equity is there. Sometimes it is not."

On timing, Herman is direct. He recommends families start the conversation at least two years before a move becomes necessary, and treats frequent falls or hospitalizations as warning signs that should not be ignored. When a senior and adult children disagree, he listens first to the senior, often holding the conversation in a neutral setting such as an attorney's office.

A recent client illustrates the approach. A senior father with four adult children spread across multiple time zones needed to sell his home and relocate outside Herman's primary service area. Herman coordinated several video meetings to bring the family together, arranged contractors to prepare the home for market, and used his referral network to help the client find a new home in another region. The children needed confidence that their father would be cared for through the entire process. Once they had it, the senior was free to do what he actually wanted, which was to retire and travel.

Herman has closed more than 200 transactions and over $100 million in career sales across the Delaware Valley, serving clients in New Castle, Chester, Delaware, and Philadelphia counties.

About The Herman Ross Group

The Herman Ross Group at Compass is a Delaware Valley real estate practice led by Herman Ross, a Certified Senior Advisor (CSA) and Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES). The firm serves clients throughout Delaware and southeastern Pennsylvania.

More information about Herman Ross and his current listings is available at The HR Group.

Herman Ross’s Contact Information:

Herman Ross

The Herman Ross Group

207 Harrison Ave New Castle, DE 19720

Phone: 302-743-9582

Email: herman.ross@compass.com

https://thehrgroupsellsde.com/

https://www.instagram.com/derealtorross/

https://facebook.com/hermanrossjr

https://www.linkedin.com/in/herman-w-ross-17844713

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