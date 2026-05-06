The Veterinary Cardiology Market is projected to grow to $4.7 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.7%

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The Business Research Company’s Veterinary Cardiology Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The veterinary cardiology sector has been experiencing notable growth as awareness around pet heart health improves and medical technologies advance. This evolving field is gaining traction with pet owners and veterinary professionals alike, as specialized care for animal cardiac conditions becomes increasingly important. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, key trends, and regional dynamics shaping the future of veterinary cardiology.

Current Market Size and Growth Forecast for Veterinary Cardiology

The veterinary cardiology market has shown strong expansion over recent years, with its value increasing from $3.1 billion in 2025 to an expected $3.38 billion in 2026. This reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The market’s historical growth has been fueled by factors such as the rising occurrence of congenital heart defects in pets, enhanced knowledge of pet health, a growing number of veterinary hospitals and clinics, advances in imaging diagnostics, and wider use of standard pharmaceuticals for heart diseases.

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Looking ahead, the veterinary cardiology market is projected to continue its robust upward trajectory, reaching $4.73 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.7%. This anticipated growth is attributed to greater use of telemedicine services in veterinary cardiology, expansion in pet insurance coverage, the introduction of AI-powered diagnostic tools, an increased focus on preventive and personalized cardiac care, and the rise in companion animal populations primarily in urban areas. Noteworthy trends expected to influence the market include telecardiology and remote heart monitoring, minimally invasive cardiac interventions, customized treatment plans for pets, cutting-edge cardiac imaging techniques, as well as preventive care involving nutraceuticals.

Understanding Veterinary Cardiology and Its Importance

Veterinary cardiology specializes in diagnosing and treating heart-related diseases in animals, offering everything from routine cardiac check-ups to complex therapeutic procedures. This medical branch plays a vital role in improving pets’ quality of life by enabling early detection and effective management of cardiac conditions, which in turn leads to better health outcomes and longer lifespans for companion animals.

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Factors Fueling Expansion in the Veterinary Cardiology Market

One of the primary growth drivers in this market is the increasing number of heart disease cases among pets and livestock. These heart conditions affect the heart’s structure and function, disrupting blood circulation and reducing cardiac efficiency, which can cause serious health complications. The rise in cardiovascular diseases in animals is connected to factors such as longer life expectancy, obesity, poor dietary habits, genetic predispositions, and inconsistent veterinary care. Additionally, environmental stresses and changing living environments also contribute to the prevalence of these ailments.

Veterinary cardiology offers specialized diagnosis and treatment options that include advanced imaging and minimally invasive surgeries, aiming to enhance cardiac health and overall wellness in pets and livestock. For example, in March 2024, the American Veterinary Medical Association, a leading US-based nonprofit, reported that Myxomatous mitral valve degeneration (MMVD) is the most common heart disease seen in dogs in North America, accounting for 75% of all canine cardiac cases. Studies indicate that 85% of small dogs at 13 years of age show signs of this mitral valve lesion, although not all cases result in clinical symptoms. The cardiac-related mortality rate linked to MMVD in dogs ranges between 40% and 70%. These statistics highlight the growing burden of heart disease in animals, which in turn supports demand for veterinary cardiology services.

Regional Market Landscape in Veterinary Cardiology

In 2025, North America dominated the veterinary cardiology market in terms of size. The market assessment covers major regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on geographical trends and growth opportunities worldwide.

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