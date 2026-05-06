Crunchyroll presents Ani-May - a global celebration of Anime across digital, retail, events, gaming and more

Ani-May is Crunchyroll’s month-long global celebration of anime — bringing fans together across streaming, gaming, retail, and real-world Crunchyroll, the global brand serving anime fandom, today announced its biggest Ani-May yet—a month-long, worldwide celebration filled with experiences across screens, games, and real-world moments

Ani-May is Crunchyroll’s month-long global celebration of anime — bringing fans together across streaming, gaming, retail, and real-world experiences

Anime is something we celebrate every day, but Ani-May is our chance to deepen that connection with fans further. It’s a moment to come together, revisit old favorites, discover something new and shop” — Gita Rebbapragada, Chief Operating Officer, Crunchyroll

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get More Bang (for Your Buck!) During Ani-May : Limited time offer on discounted Fan & Mega Fan membership – Crunchyroll Game Vault included! – for new & returning members.Anime, Wherever You Are: From weekly global YouTube watch parties to the Crunchyroll Anime Awards on TikTok featuring The Weeknd, Winston Duke, RZA, and more, creator streams, and fan-driven content — anime shows up all over the internet all month long.Watch Ani-May with Friends: Ani-May starts early with Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc streaming April 30 only on Crunchyroll, and the theatrical release of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Tears of the Azure Sea, April 30.Fuel Your Ani-May Adventure: Forza Horizon 6, the latest entry in the award‑winning open‑world racing franchise, launches May 19 on Xbox, with early access beginning May 15 for Premium Edition players, and is offering exclusive in‑game rewards for Crunchyroll subscribers available only during Ani‑May. In a first‑ever partnership with the Forza Horizon franchise, all current Crunchyroll members, and those who sign up during Ani‑May, will receive a Car Voucher allowing them to exchange it for any car available at the Autoshow to help them build their dream garage. Japan Awaits!It’s an anime party – and everyone is invited! Crunchyroll, the global brand serving anime fandom, today announced its biggest Ani-May yet—a month-long, worldwide celebration filled with experiences across screens, games, and real-world moments, giving fans everywhere more ways to come together, celebrate, and show all the ways they love and live anime.This year, Ani-May goes beyond watching. It’s about living anime — transforming May into an inescapable cultural moment where fans everywhere can discover new series, unlock rewards, and connect with the community like never before. Expect moments across fan-favorite franchises, including JUJUTSU KAISEN, Hell’s Paradise, My Hero Academia, Black Clover, Solo Leveling, and Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End.“Anime is something we celebrate every day, but Ani-May is our chance to deepen that connection with fans even further. It’s a moment to come together, revisit old favorites, discover something new, and shop, play, and watch in ways that feel meaningful,” said Gita Rebbapragada, Chief Operating Officer, Crunchyroll. “Throughout the month, we’re creating new ways to engage and celebrate as a community, all leading up to the Anime Awards, where we honor the creators behind the stories that inspire audiences around the world.”“It’s been incredible to see how many partners around the world are leaning into Ani-May and wanting to celebrate anime alongside us,” said Scott Donaton, SVP, Global Brand and Community, Crunchyroll. “They recognize anime as a powerful cultural connector, and together we’re creating moments that bring fans and communities closer across every touchpoint.”Kicking off the celebration, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc streams exclusively on Crunchyroll beginning April 30. Ahead of the celebration, fans can also tune into a special Ani-May Instagram livestream, where host Tim Lyu and guest actor Adam McArthur (JUJUTSU KAISEN) give fans a first look at everything the month has in store.And for the first time ever, Ani-May introduces a lineup of ambassadors — including REI AMI, Big Sean, Noah Lyles, and more — joining Crunchyroll’s beloved character Hime to bring the celebration to life through cosplay, curated Spotify playlists, dubbing moments, and exclusive anime-inspired content.Crunchyroll will also be running a special multi-title digital campaign across YouTube, TikTok, and Meta platforms in Saudi Arabia and UAE for a month.That’s just the beginning. Around the world, fans can experience Ani-May through local activations—and use Ani-May Central to find what’s happening near them.About CrunchyrollCrunchyroll is the global anime brand that fuels fans’ love of anime. With the ambition to make anime an even bigger part of pop culture, Crunchyroll offers fans the ultimate anime experience and destination centered around a premium streaming service. Crunchyroll has the largest dedicated anime library, an immersive world of events, exciting theatrical releases, unique games, must-have merchandise, timely news, and more. Anime is for everyone and is accessible to stream across territories through Crunchyroll—whether on the go on mobile, through gaming consoles and big-screen devices at home, or on desktops anywhere.Crunchyroll, LLC is an independently operated joint venture between U.S.-based Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan’s Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group.

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