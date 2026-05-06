Quattr Launches AI Landing Page Generator That Closes the Gap Between Paid Campaigns & AI Search Visibility

New GIGA agent builds keyword-matched, compliance-checked landing pages in under fifteen minutes, optimized for Quality Score and AI citation simultaneously.

Teams lose on the same keyword in both channels for the same reason. GIGA closes that gap in one session, without handoff delays that make most landing page programs too slow to capture opportunities.” — Anurag Singhal, CEO & Founder at Quattr

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quattr, the AI Search Visibility Platform ranked #1 for AEO Results, Usability, and Relationship on G2 Spring 2026, today launched the GIGA Landing Page Generator , a supervised AI agent that produces deployment-ready landing pages grounded in competitive intelligence and product documentation.Available now in Early Access as part of Quattr's Content AI, GIGA turns a keyword, a reference URL, and uploaded product documents into a finished landing page in under fifteen minutes.The Problem: Two Channels, One Root CausePerformance marketers and SEO teams lose visibility on the same keyword for the same reason: no matched, grounded page exists for the term they target.In paid search , sending traffic to a homepage or reused product page suppresses Quality Scores, raising CPC and weakening ad rank in ways that bidding alone cannot fix.In AI-driven search , the same absence eliminates brands from AI-generated answers entirely. Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, and Claude prioritize complete topic coverage, factual grounding, and structured content, standards most CMS workflows never address.The solution is identical for both: a keyword-matched, knowledge-grounded page. The bottleneck has always been execution, a process that typically requires two to three weeks of cross-functional coordination. GIGA removes it.How It WorksGIGA runs a five-stage supervised workflow with human approval at every stage:1. Keyword validation against live demand signals2. Competitive analysis across eight surfaces: classic Google, AI Mode, AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, Claude, and Bing, combined with a three-track research pipeline pulling from web intelligence, tenant knowledge bases, and uploaded product documents3. Section DNA extraction from any reference URL, CSS, typography, layout, and responsive patterns cloned into the generated page, saveable as a reusable design system4. Knowledge-grounded generation streaming section by section with AI-generated images, informed by the research brief, product documentation, campaign context, and compliance rules5. 9-category content audit spanning conversion, brand consistency, Google Ads / Meta / LinkedIn compliance, claims substantiation, factual accuracy, and E-E-A-T, with one-click AI remediation for every findingOutput is self-contained HTML deployable to WordPress, any CMS, or as a standalone file. No developer required.Why It MattersAI chat tools generate HTML without keyword intelligence, compliance, or quality measurement. Landing page builders offer templates but require manual copy and ignore AI search. GIGA unifies both, producing pages that satisfy paid campaign quality signals and AI citation requirements from a single workflow."Teams are losing on the same keyword in both channels for the same structural reason. GIGA closes that gap in a single session without the handoff queue that makes most landing page programs too slow to capture the window they identified." — Anurag Singhal, Founder & CEO, QuattrAvailabilityAvailable now in Early Access for enterprise customers as part of Content AI. Contact info@quattr.com or visit quattr.com/features/landing-page-generator.About QuattrQuattr is an AI-native Search Visibility Platform helping mid-market and enterprise brands win visibility across traditional search and AI answer engines. Quattr earned 43 badges across 53 G2 reports in Spring 2026, including #1 in AEO Results, Usability, and Relationship.Media ContactQuattr, Inc. | info@quattr.com | quattr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.