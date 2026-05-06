Experience Phuket’s Hidden Charm: Green Season Retreat at InterContinental Phuket Resort

A relaxed beachfront dining experience at sunset, where gentle sea views and warm light set the tone for the evening A peaceful start to the day with beachside yoga, surrounded by nature and the gentle rhythm of the sea A serene moment at Sati Spa, inspired by Thai wellness traditions and designed for deep relaxation

Discover cooler, quieter, island escapes with curated experiences

True luxury lies in space, serenity, and meaningful moments, when Phuket feels at its most peaceful and personal” — Mr. Bjorn Courage, General Manager.

PHUKET, PHUKET, THAILAND, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phuket takes on a different kind of charm during the green season. The pace softens, the landscape becomes more vibrant, and the island feels more relaxed and personal. At InterContinental Phuket Resort, this time of year offers a refreshing alternative to the peak travel months.Short tropical showers come and go, often followed by clear skies and fresh sea breezes. The result is a lush, green setting that feels fresh and inviting.“True luxury lies in space, serenity, and meaningful moments,” says Mr. Bjorn Courage, General Manager. “This is when Phuket feels at its most peaceful, allowing guests to experience the island in a more personal way.”With fewer crowds and milder temperatures, guests can enjoy the resort at a slower pace. Whether its time spent by the pool, relaxing on a private terrace, or simply enjoying the surroundings, the experience feels easy and unhurried.Inside InterContinental Phuket Resort, each moment unfolds at an unhurried pace, with a variety of experiences designed for both relaxation and meaningful connection throughout the day. Yoga and fitness classes offer a gentle reset, while creative activities such as batik painting and Tie-Dye Workshops provide a simple, hands-on way to unwind. Younger guests can also discover Planet Guardian, the resort’s one-of-a-kind children’s sustainability programme, thoughtfully created to inspire environmental awareness through engaging and educational experiences. These activities reflect the resort’s ongoing commitment to responsible luxury hospitality as a GSTC-certified resort , aligned with the principles of the Global Sustainable Tourism Council standards.At Jaras Restaurant, guests are welcomed into a more intimate culinary journey through a Cooking Class with Chef Chalermwut Srikockal (Chef Nui)—recipient of the Siella Awards 2024 Chef of the Year and a Thailand International Culinary Cup honouree. Drawing on over a decade of experience, he brings together Thai heritage and contemporary finesse, guiding guests through dishes that are as expressive in presentation as they are refined in flavour.As the day softens, private wine sessions offer a moment of quiet indulgence. And when the rain gives way, guided flora and fauna walks reveal the richness of the resort’s natural surroundings, inviting a deeper connection with the landscape.Families and leisure travellers will also find relaxed indoor options. At 333 At The Beach, guests can enjoy casual games and social spaces designed for easy, all-day enjoyment.For those seeking deeper relaxation, Sati Spa, the resort’s award-winning wellness sanctuary, provides a calm retreat inspired by Thai wellness traditions. Treatments such as herbal massages and signature rituals are designed to restore balance and leave guests feeling refreshed.As evening approaches, Pine Beach Bar becomes one of the most beautiful sunset spots in Phuket, where the changing sky creates a natural backdrop with soft light and shifting colours setting the tone for a relaxed beachfront evening. Meanwhile, Sipping Tiger Bar offers a refined cocktail experience inspired by botanical ingredients, creative mixology, and understated luxury, creating an intimate setting for sophisticated evenings at InterContinental Phuket Resort.Beyond the resort, Phuket offers a mix of culture and local experiences. Guests can visit landmarks such as Wat Chalong, explore museums, browse local boutiques, or enjoy traditional Thai spa treatments and indoor markets.One of the biggest draws of this season is the sense of space. With fewer visitors, the island feels more open and accessible. Beaches are quieter, and experiences feel more intimate.Set between hillside and beachfront, InterContinental Phuket Resort blends natural surroundings with thoughtful design and service. Guests can enjoy a range of dining options, swimming pools, and curated activities, all delivered with a focus on comfort and ease.To mark the season, the resort introduces the Island Escape Offer • Up to 25% savings on the Best Flexible Rate• Daily breakfast for two at Pinto Restaurant• THB 2,000 resort credit per stay• Full IHGOne Rewards benefitsThis offer provides an ideal opportunity to experience Phuket from a different perspective.During this time of year, the island feels calmer, greener, and more relaxed, making each stay feel both refreshing and memorable.- END -For more information or reservations, please contact:InterContinental Phuket Resort333 Moo 3, Kamala, Kathu, Phuket 83150 ThailandT: +66 (0) 76 629 999F: +66 (0) 76 629 990E: icphuket.info@ihg.comW: phuket.intercontinental.comNotes to Editors:Link to download images: https://bit.ly/4cde0At Media Contact:Miss Nampetch Tipaxsorn, Director of Marketing CommunicationsInterContinental Phuket ResortNampetch.Tipaxsorn1@ihg.comTel: +66 (0) 76 629 999About InterContinentalPhuket ResortAbout IHG Hotels & ResortsIHG Hotels & Resorts (tickers: LON:IHG for Ordinary Shares; NYSE:IHG for ADRs) is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.With a family of 20 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes with over 145 million members, IHG has more than 6,600 open hotels in over 100 countries, and a development pipeline of over 2,200 properties.• Luxury & Lifestyle: Six Senses, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo• Premium: voco hotels, Ruby, HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotels• Essentials: Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Garner hotels, avid hotels• Suites: Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Candlewood Suites• Exclusive Partners: Iberostar Beachfront ResortsInterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 385,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. To download the new IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn.

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