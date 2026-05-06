PubConcierge Reports 20% Rise in Dedicated IPv4 Leasing Inquiries in Early 2026 PubConcierge - global leader in IP leasing and proxy infrastructure

Rising demand from AI data, proxy, VPN, hosting, and geo-specific digital workflows shows why IPv4 remains valuable in 2026.

The market has evolved. Companies do not just need IP addresses. They need clean, stable, reputation-safe infrastructure they can trust and scale.” — Flavius Porumb, CEO of PubConcierge

WILINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising demand from AI data, proxy, VPN, hosting, and geo-specific digital workflows shows why IPv4 remains valuable in 2026.PubConcierge, a global IP leasing and proxy infrastructure provider, reported a 20% increase in inquiries for dedicated IPv4 leasing during the first four months of 2026 compared with the same period in 2025, reflecting continued demand for clean, reliable, and location-relevant IP resources.The increase comes as companies operating AI data pipelines, web scraping systems, proxy networks, VPN infrastructure, hosting environments, cybersecurity platforms, and geo-specific digital workflows continue to rely on IPv4 for access, compatibility, routing stability, and IP reputation.PubConcierge says the IPv4 leasing market is becoming more selective. Businesses are no longer looking only for available IP addresses. They are increasingly prioritizing clean reputation, accurate geolocation, transparent documentation, fast provisioning, routing support, and reliable provider management.“IPv4 remains valuable because it is both scarce and operationally essential,” said Flavius Porumb, CEO of PubConcierge. “But the market has evolved. Companies do not just need IP addresses. They need clean, stable, reputation-safe infrastructure they can trust and scale.”For many organizations, leasing has become a practical alternative to purchasing IPv4 space outright. It allows businesses to access dedicated IPv4 resources without large upfront investment, while supporting faster deployment, regional flexibility, and more efficient infrastructure planning.Demand has been especially visible among companies in AI data infrastructure, web scraping, proxy services, VPN networks, hosting, telecom, cybersecurity, cloud platforms, and regional ISP expansion. In these sectors, IP quality can directly affect access reliability, platform performance, geographic coverage, and operational risk.“Companies are becoming more strategic about IPv4,” added Porumb. “They want flexibility, but they also want confidence. Reputation quality, location relevance, transparent leasing terms, and technical support are now essential factors when choosing an IPv4 leasing provider.”As demand for digital infrastructure continues to grow, PubConcierge expects IPv4 leasing to remain an important strategy throughout 2026 for organizations balancing cost control, scalability, access reliability, and global reach.The full analysis is available in PubConcierge’s latest white paper, "Global IPv4 Leasing Demand: Why Is IPv4 So Valuable?"About PubConciergePubConcierge is a global leader in IP leasing and proxy infrastructure, providing access to 100M+ IP addresses across 1,700+ locations, with fast provisioning and infrastructure spanning bare metal and cloud.With a focus on trust, transparency, and operational reliability, PubConcierge helps companies secure IPv4 resources that match their business and technical requirements. The company supports organizations across web scraping, proxy infrastructure, VPN services, hosting, telecom, cybersecurity, AI data platforms, and cloud infrastructure.More than an IPv4 leasing broker, PubConcierge acts as a strategic infrastructure partner, helping businesses access clean, reliable, and properly managed IP resources tailored to their operational needs.Media Contact:PubConciergemarketing@pubconcierge.com+1 302-660-00021000 N West St #1200, Wilmington, DE 19801, United States

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