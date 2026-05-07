BrandLaunchX Launches AI Platform to Reduce Drug Launch Failures and Accelerate Patient Access to Approved Therapies

BrandLaunchX AI-First Launch Impact Navigation Portrait of Abhijit Sengupta, CEO and Founder of BrandLaunchX

New platform addresses the operational gap that causes 80% of therapeutic launches to underperform, delaying patient access to approved medicines

Behind every launch delay is a patient who could benefit from a therapy that already exists but cannot access it because of coordination failures they will never even know about.” — Abhijit Sengupta, CEO and Founder, BrandLaunchX

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BrandLaunchX, a UK-based artificial intelligence platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology launch management, today announced its commercial launch. The company introduces a new category of software called Launch Impact Navigation and Orchestration, designed to help mid-tier and first-time biotech organisations improve the execution of therapeutic launches and accelerate the availability of approved drugs to patients.Industry data indicates that up to 80% of new therapeutic launches underperform commercial expectations.Research from IQVIA, a leading life sciences data company, projects that improving launch outcomes by 4 to 6% across the industry would represent $90 to $140 billion in additional value annually against a global medicine spend forecast of $2.3 trillion by 2028. A single day of launch delay can cost pharmaceutical companies up to $16 million, according to industry benchmarking.BrandLaunchX attributes launch underperformance not to the quality of the therapies involved, but to the operational complexity of bringing them to market. A modern therapeutic launch requires coordination across 12 to 16 specialist functions including regulatory affairs, market access, medical affairs, health economics, commercial operations, and supply chain, across multiple geographies and time zones. Most organisations currently manage this coordination using manual tools including spreadsheets, milestone trackers, and retrospective reporting dashboards.“The gap between regulatory approval and patient access is an operational problem, not a scientific one. BrandLaunchX was built to close that gap by giving launch teams the predictive intelligence they need to anticipate risk, coordinate across functions, and protect the launch window.”- Abhijit Sengupta, Founder and CEO, BrandLaunchXPlatform CapabilitiesThe BrandLaunchX platform provides predictive risk identification, dynamic task mapping, remediation scenario modelling, and unified cross-functional visibility across launch operations. The platform is designed for regulated life sciences environments and incorporates GxP-aligned architecture, enterprise-grade security, and compatibility with country-specific regulatory and health system frameworks.The company reports that early modelling and client engagements indicate the potential for launches managed on the platform to reach market up to 20% faster and with up to 30% reduction in launch operational costs, with potential for up to 15% uplift in first-wave sales performance. BrandLaunchX has secured client contracts with enterprise pharmaceutical organisations and has received $150,000 in cloud infrastructure credit through the Microsoft for Startups programme.Patient Access ImplicationsThe company states that faster and more efficient launches have direct implications for patient access to approved therapies. In markets where reimbursement and market access approval timelines extend the period between regulatory approval and patient availability, reductions in operational launch delays can accelerate the point at which eligible patients receive treatment.BrandLaunchX was founded by Abhijit Sengupta, a former senior executive at AstraZeneca and Novartis with over two decades of experience in pharmaceutical launch strategy, market access, and commercial operations. The company is a ConformanceX Ltd innovation, registered in the United Kingdom.“Mid-tier biotechnology companies are developing some of the most important therapies in the current pipeline, including treatments for rare diseases and underserved patient populations. These organisations need enterprise-grade launch infrastructure. BrandLaunchX was built specifically for that moment.”- Abhijit Sengupta, Founder and CEO, BrandLaunchX BrandLaunchX World Premiere EventBrandLaunchX will host a live online World Premiere event on May 12, 2026 at 4:00pm BST (11:00am EDT / 8:00am PDT). The event will include a live demonstration of the platform, an independent keynote address by Eugene Prokopchuk, CFA, former Global Commercial Digital and Technology Finance Director at GSK, and a question and answer session with the BrandLaunchX leadership team. Registration is open to pharmaceutical industry professionals, healthcare leaders, and patient access advocates.Registration: brandlaunchx.com/launch-eventAbout BrandLaunchXBrandLaunchX is an AI-powered Launch Impact Navigator purpose-built for mid-tier and first-time biotechnology and pharmaceutical organisations. The platform provides predictive intelligence, structured orchestration, and enterprise-grade governance to support complex therapeutic launches. BrandLaunchX is a ConformanceX Ltd innovation. For further information visit brandlaunchx.com.Media ContactSteve Wind-MozleyBrandLaunchXEmail: steve@brandlaunchx.comTel: +44 7801 993509END

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