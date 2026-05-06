Remedio Appoints Cindy Stanton as Chief Marketing Officer, Elevates Mor Bikovsky as Chief Business Officer

Cybersecurity veterans to accelerate Remedio’s global category leadership in autonomous exposure remediation

The gap between knowing and doing is the most urgent unsolved problem in enterprise security and Remedio has closed it.” — Cindy Stanton

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Remedio , the pioneer in autonomous security remediation and AI posture management, today announced the appointments of 𝗖𝘆𝗻𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗮 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗼𝗻 as Chief Marketing Officer and 𝗠𝗼𝗿 𝗕𝗶𝗸𝗼𝘃𝘀𝗸𝘆 as Chief Business Officer. Unlike traditional tools that merely monitor risk, Remedio is the only platform that safely and automatically fixes misconfigurations and vulnerabilities across endpoints, servers, networking devices, and enterprise AI agents. Coming on the heels of a $65M Series A and rapid global adoption by Fortune 500 companies, Stanton and Bikovsky bring decades of experience to drive Remedio’s next phase of hyper growth across global enterprise markets.“Mor and Cindy each bring something unique to Remedio,” said CEO Tal Kollender. “Mor combines deep technical credibility with the commercial execution to build and scale global partnerships. Cindy has lived the remediation gap firsthand, from both the product and the marketing chair. Together they will help us define and lead this category.”Cindy Stanton joins Remedio with 20+ years of cybersecurity GTM leadership and a track record scaling companies from early growth to $800M+ in revenue. Most recently, as CMO at Rapid7, she led a 110-person global marketing organization and transformed the function to full-funnel ARR accountability, contributing to revenue growth to ~$840M. Prior to becoming CMO, she ran the Vulnerability Risk Management business unit working firsthand with thousands of customers struggling to drive risk reduction at scale, the precise problem Remedio solves.At Remedio, she will lead product marketing, demand generation, brand and communications, and customer lifecycle marketing.“I spent years watching security teams discover risks they couldn’t fix at scale,” said CMO Cindy Stanton. “That gap between knowing and doing is the most urgent unsolved problem in enterprise security and Remedio has closed it. I’m excited to be a part of Remedio and help the market understand that.”Mor Bikovsky brings 15+ years of cybersecurity experience, two of which have been with Remedio, with a focus on global go-to-market strategy and customer engagement. She spent six years at Claroty building and scaling global strategic partnerships across critical infrastructure and industrial sectors, playing a key role in defining the Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) security category. Before that, she served seven years in the Israel Defense Forces Intelligence Corps in elite technology units, developing an execution-focused leadership style forged in high-stakes environments.“These past two years have been a whirlwind as we made major strides in growing Remedio’s business,” said CBO Mor Bikovsky. “It’s an honor to continue growing with this team, leading Remedio into the future as the leader in autonomous exposure remediation.”━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗼Remedio is the leading preemptive cybersecurity platform built to eliminate the gap between detecting risk and actually fixing it. From legacy infrastructure to modern AI agents, Remedio autonomously resolves misconfigurations, patches vulnerabilities, and enforces continuous compliance with guaranteed zero-disruption and instant rollback. Securing over 3 million devices for more than 300 global enterprises, including Amazon, Colgate-Palmolive, and Ulta Beauty, Remedio transforms security posture from a manual burden into an automated advantage.Bootstrapped to profitability by CEO and founder Tal Kollender in 2019, Remedio is now fueled by a $65M Series A led by Bessemer Venture Partners, alongside TLV Partners and Picture Capital. Learn more at www.remedio.io 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁

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