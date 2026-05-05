Province Seeks Opinions on Social Media Limits for Youth

CANADA, May 5 - Released on May 5, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan is looking to hear directly from families in the province regarding placing limits on social media access for youth under the age of 16.

"We are interested in a dialogue and understand the federal government is open to a conversation about placing limits on social media," Premier Scott Moe said. "We want to go into that conversation with the knowledge that we are representing the wishes of our residents."

Government wants to hear directly from parents and residents what role government should play and how far it should go between an outright ban, some flexibility for parental consent or leave entirely to parents.

A postcard will be mailed to households across the province in the coming days that includes several questions on possible social media limits and a option for comments. The postcard includes prepaid postage for return mail by June 30th, 2026. The results will be tabulated over the summer.

"We encourage everyone who receives a postcard to participate and have their voice heard," Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr said. "We know there is growing concern over the harmful effects of social media on mental health, particularly for young people and we want to be sure we are being respectful of parents wishes in how we can support our youth to have happy, healthy childhoods."

The federal government is considering potential restrictions on social media use by individuals under the age of 16. This survey seeks input from Saskatchewan families on potential restrictions for the following major social media platforms: TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat.

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