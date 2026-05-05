Saskatchewan Invests $1.4 Million in Housing for Women and Children Leaving Violence

CANADA, May 5 - Released on May 5, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to protecting women and children who are leaving violence and abuse by supporting second-stage housing across the province. Approximately $355,000 will be invested in second-stage housing intervention and counselling support services annually over the next four fiscal years, for a total of $1.4 million.

"When women with children make the courageous decision to leave violent situations, they should never have to do it alone," Justice Minister and Attorney General Tim McLeod, K.C. said. "By investing in safe housing and specialized counselling, we are strengthening the supports that help families rebuild and creating safer, more resilient communities for everyone."

Second-stage housing provides safe, affordable and long-term support for women and their children to break the cycle of violence and help them rebuild their lives. In addition, clients receive counselling, connections to education and employment, and programs for their children.

"The Government of Saskatchewan's support of second-stage housing for women and children who have experienced violence is an integral part of their healing journey and ensures that they have adequate supports to rebuild," YWCA Regina CEO Melissa Coomber-Bendtsen said.

Individuals in need of second-stage housing are provided with private, apartment-like living spaces. They can also access a variety of programs that will support them in their transition to permanent and independent living, free from violence and abuse. Clients pay rent and are responsible for their own living expenses, which allows them to build confidence and independence. Second-stage housing is offered in Regina, Saskatoon, Melfort, La Ronge and Prince Albert. In 2025-26, second-stage housing served approximately 470 people.

"Every day, we see the difference second-stage housing makes for women and children leaving violence here in Prince Albert," Prince Albert Safe Shelter Executive Director Samantha Williams said. "It provides not just a safe place to live, but the time, support and dignity needed to heal and rebuild. This work is about helping families move from crisis to stability, strengthen their independence and break cycles of violence. Continued investment in these programs is essential to building safer, healthier communities across Saskatchewan."

Saskatchewan annually invests more than $70 million on programs, services and initiatives to address interpersonal violence and abuse. This funding directly supports interpersonal violence programs and services that help victims, broaden housing supports, raise awareness of human trafficking and improve access to legal and court-based resources.

In 2026-27, the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General will also provide more than $8 million to 12 transition housing agencies across Saskatchewan that support women and their children leaving violence. Furthermore, $1.64 million will be provided to enhanced residential services in Prince Albert and Saskatoon that provide safe shelter and support to women and children with challenges beyond family violence, including addictions, mental health concerns and homelessness.

For more information, visit: Building or Repairing Emergency Shelters and Second-Stage Housing

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