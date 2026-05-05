Remember MMIWG+, Build Safety for Indigenous Women and Girls

CANADA, May 5 - Released on May 5, 2026

Red Dress Day is May 5

Saskatchewan residents are encouraged to wear red on May 5 to recognize Red Dress Day, an annual, national day to honour and remember Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit+ people and advocate for the end of violence against Indigenous women and girls.

"Our government stands with the families, communities and organizations who are ready and determined to create change," Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs Eric Schmalz said. "We are committed to working proactively to support initiatives that promote safety, prevention, healing and awareness across Saskatchewan."

The application period for the 2026-27 MMIWG+ Community Response Fund is currently open and will remain open until all available funding is allocated. Eligible applicants can receive up to $40,000 for approved projects. More information, including application guidelines, can be found on saskatchewan.ca.

"Red Dress Day is a powerful reminder of the lives lost and the families and communities who continue to carry that loss," Minister Responsible for Status of Women Alana Ross said. "There is no place for any form of violence in Saskatchewan. Through partnerships and community-led initiatives, we continue to recognize the importance of safety, healing and awareness for Indigenous women, girls and Two-Spirit Plus people."

The Status of Women Office leads Saskatchewan's implementation of the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence. As part of Saskatchewan's role and with support from Women and Gender Equality Canada, the Ministry of Government Relations (GR) directs up to $800,000 in funding through the MMIWG+ Community Response Fund. In 2025-26, GR approved funding for 25 projects across Saskatchewan that build safety for Indigenous women, girls and Two-Spirit Plus people.

In 2026-27, the Government of Saskatchewan will invest $33.5 million into interpersonal violence programs and services through the Ministry of Justice. This is also the second year of a two-year $3.8 million funding agreement for 16 agencies, aimed at enhancing interpersonal violence programming and support, as part of the government's partnership with the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence.

"As we observe Red Dress Day, we stand in solidarity with the families of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and Two-Spirit+ people," Justice Minister and Attorney General Tim McLeod, K.C. said. “By wearing red, we honour lives taken too soon and renew our commitment to protect communities across Saskatchewan.”

A national MMIWG+ call line is available to provide emotional support for those in need. Please call 1-844-413-6649 for immediate assistance.

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Media Relations

Government Relations

Regina

Phone: 306-787-4340

Email: media.gr@gov.sk.ca

PCS Media

Parks, Culture and Sport

Ministry Responsible for the Status of Women Office

Regina

Phone: 306-798-1020

Email: pcsmedia@gov.sk.ca

Kerri Ward-Davis

Justice and Attorney General

Regina

Phone: 306-787-8621

Email: kerri.warddavis2@gov.sk.ca