Renewed Funding Supports Children with Complex Medical Needs at Hope's Home

CANADA, May 5 - Released on May 5, 2026

The governments of Saskatchewan and Canada are providing more than $1.2 million to Hope's Home to continue supporting a minimum of 20 children with complex medical needs and their families.

This funding, delivered through the Canada-Saskatchewan Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care (ELCC) Agreement, ensures children with complex medical needs can participate in inclusive regulated child care alongside their peers.

Thanks to the recent extension of the Canada-wide ELCC agreement, all children, who turn six on or after April 1, 2026, while in regulated care, including those at Hope's Home, will remain eligible for $10-a-day child care through the end of their Kindergarten school year in June.

The $1.2 million is in addition to the nearly $6 million Hope's Home receives annually from the provincial Ministry of Education for ongoing operational costs. This renewed investment will allow Hope's Home to staff its facilities with employees who have specific skills in caring for children with medically complex needs.

"We understand the importance of inclusive child care and the tremendous impact it has in assisting children with complex medical needs," Education Minister Everett Hindley said. "This funding demonstrates our government's commitment to ensuring medically complex children and their families receive compassionate and comprehensive care."

"I am proud of the work the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan are doing with Hope's Home to create inclusive child care spaces where children can learn and grow alongside their peers," Parliamentary Secretary to the secretaries of State for Labour, for Seniors, and for Children and Youth, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Jobs and Families (Persons with Disabilities) Leslie Church said. "When we expand access to high-quality, inclusive child care, we are making sure families have the support they need and that every child has the opportunity for the strongest possible start in life."

This funding builds on the Ministry of Education's longstanding partnership with Hope's Home and supports children attending child care centres in Regina, Prince Albert and Saskatoon.

"We are deeply grateful for the extension of this contract for an additional two-year term," CEO of Hope's Home Lisa Wyatt said. "This collaboration is fundamental to sustaining our nursing program across Saskatchewan and enables Hope's Home to continue providing medically inclusive child care for children who require unique nursing supports. This acknowledgment of our work and impact strengthens our ability to serve and grow for the community we care so deeply about."

No matter the child care option parents choose, the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) provides direct, tax-free support, helping about 3.5 million families, including over 6 million children every year. While families can use the benefit however they need, for many it significantly reduces the burden of child care expenses - in some cases, cutting them entirely thanks to federal, provincial, and territorial investments to reduce child care fees in the Canada-wide early learning and child care system.

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Media Relations

Education

Regina

Phone: 306-533-6391

Email: mediaed@gov.sk.ca