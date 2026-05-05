Saskatchewan Introduces Henry's Law, Strengthening Carbon Monoxide Detection Standards in the Province

CANADA, May 5 - Released on May 5, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan is announcing changes to the carbon monoxide (CO) alarm requirements in residential buildings. The changes will further strengthen the current regulations, requiring CO alarms in all residential suites regardless of location in the building.

"The tragic death of Henry Losco highlighted the need to strengthen the existing regulations to ensure the safety of all Saskatchewan residents," Government Relations Minister Eric Schmalz said. "We wanted to act quickly, using existing regulatory authorities to strengthen regulations to protect against carbon monoxide exposure in residential buildings.

"To honour Henry and at the wishes of the family, the regulatory changes will be referred to as Henry's Law."

Saskatchewan previously updated the regulations in 2022 to be among the most stringent in Canada following a carbon monoxide incident in a Saskatoon apartment complex in 2020. These amendments required every residential building with sleeping quarters to have both a CO and a smoke alarm or a combined device, ensuring consistent protection for families and residents.

Henry’s parents, Marina Hills and Sergio Losco and Rental Housing Saskatchewan (RHSK) have voiced their support for these changes.

“Henry was the light of our lives, bright, joyful and deeply empathetic,” Marina and Sergio said. “While nothing can ease the pain of losing him, we are grateful to see meaningful action being taken to help protect other families and to honour Henry’s memory.”

"On behalf of the Rental Housing Saskatchewan, I want to extend our deepest condolences to the Losco family,” Rental Housing Saskatchewan CEO Landon Field said. “The loss of a child is something no family should ever face, and we hold them in our thoughts. The safety of residents is something every housing provider takes seriously. RHSK will be there to help our members understand what these changes mean, how to comply effectively and ensure residents feel safe at home. At the end of the day, our members are in the business of providing good homes and that is a responsibility we do not take lightly.”

The Regina Fire and Protection Services (RFPS) released initial findings into the carbon monoxide death at a residential housing building in late April with the final report still to come.

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