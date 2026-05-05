Saskatchewan Invests $3.5 Million in Regina and Saskatoon Trades and Skills Centres

CANADA, May 5 - Released on May 5, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan has increased funding by $534,000 to the Trades and Skills Centres in Saskatoon and Regina, bringing the total investment to $3.5 million. This increase will fund three additional programs at both Trades and Skills Centres.

"Our government is making targeted investments to protect our workforce in the province," Immigration and Career Training Minister Eric Schmalz said. "Investments into the Regina and Saskatoon Trades and Skills Center help Saskatchewan employers fill the skilled jobs being created by our strong and growing economy."

The Regina and Saskatoon Trades and Skills Centres deliver short-term demand driven trades and skills programs that lead to entry-level jobs. These training centres work with employers and industry to provide hands-on training experiences that meet the needs of learners, employers and the labour market.

The Regina Trades and Skills Centre enrolled 174 students in 2024-25.

"We are incredibly grateful for the Government of Saskatchewan's continued investment in Regina Trades and Skills Centre" RTSC Executive Director Brian Shankowsky said. "This funding allows us to expand our programming and respond directly to the needs of local employers, while giving more individuals the opportunity to gain meaningful, hands-on training. At RTSC, our focus is on helping people build confidence, develop skills and secure employment - and this support plays a key role in making that happen. This funding not only strengthens our capacity to move forward with confidence but also reinforces the importance of collaboration in building a stronger and more connected community. We are proud to be part of strengthening Saskatchewan's workforce and economy."

The Saskatoon Trades and Skills Centre enrolled 138 students in 2024-25.

"Entry level employees are in demand in industries across the province; this additional funding from the Government of Saskatchewan will allow us to offer an additional three demand led industry training programs a year," Saskatoon Trades and Skills Centre Executive Director Karen Cederwall said. "This funding allows us to help Saskatchewan residents access training that meets their needs and the needs of employers. We would like to thank the Government of Saskatchewan for recognizing the important work we do which contributes to the growth and sustainability of our province.

The Government of Saskatchewan works with training providers like the Regina and Saskatoon Trade and Skills Centres to help prepare Saskatchewan people for jobs. These targeted investments into training programs support Building the Workforce for a Growing Economy: The Saskatchewan Labour Market Strategy, which outlines how the province is ensuring Saskatchewan has the labour force it needs to support employer demand and that Saskatchewan people benefit from the province's growing economy.

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