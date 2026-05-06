FRIQ Labs Releases 'The State of Shopify Fraud in 2026' Report as Ecommerce Fraud Losses Surge Toward $131 Billion

FRIQ Labs released a new industry report “The State of Shopify Fraud in 2026”, the growing risks facing Shopify merchants as ecommerce fraud accelerates.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new report examines how rising chargebacks, refund abuse, and AI-assisted fraud are changing risk for Shopify merchants. FRIQ Labs has released a new industry report titled “ The State of Shopify Fraud in 2026 ”, exploring the growing operational and financial risks facing Shopify merchants as ecommerce fraud continues accelerating worldwide.The report arrives as industry projections estimate global ecommerce fraud losses could surpass $131 billion annually by 2030. At the same time, chargeback volumes, refund abuse, and high-ticket fraud continue increasing across online commerce.Written by FRIQ Labs founder John Murphy, the report focuses specifically on the challenges facing Shopify merchants selling expensive products online. It examines how fraud tactics are evolving, why many suspicious orders now fall into a gray area between legitimate and fraudulent behavior, and why merchants may need stronger fraud intelligence processes before fulfillment decisions are made.“The problem for many Shopify merchants is no longer obvious fraud,” said John Murphy, Founder of FRIQ Labs. “Modern ecommerce fraud increasingly looks legitimate on the surface. High-ticket merchants are being forced to make shipping decisions under uncertainty, and one bad order can erase weeks of profit.”The report explores several major trends shaping ecommerce fraud in 2026 and beyond, including:the rise of friendly fraud and refund abuseAI-assisted fraud tacticsreshipping scams and identity manipulationthe operational cost of fraudulent ordersthe limitations of relying purely on automated fraud scoring systemsThe report also argues that ecommerce fraud prevention is shifting from a simple software feature into a broader operational discipline that combines automation with manual fraud intelligence for high-risk transactions.FRIQ Labs provides fraud risk analysis for Shopify stores, helping merchants identify potentially fraudulent orders before fulfillment. The company focuses primarily on high-ticket ecommerce stores and merchants handling elevated fraud risk.About FRIQ LabsFRIQ Labs is a fraud intelligence company focused on helping Shopify merchants reduce ecommerce fraud risk before fulfillment. The company provides fraud risk analysis and order review services designed for high-ticket ecommerce stores vulnerable to chargebacks, refund abuse, and suspicious transactions.

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