America Strikes Back: Michael Todd vs Oleg Petrenko Headlines East vs West 24

Oleg Petrenko vs Michael Todd

Arkansas’ own Michael Todd challenges reigning world champion Oleg Petrenko for the right arm light heavyweight world title, live from Little Rock.

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, AR, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Armwrestling returns to American soil in explosive fashion as East vs West 24 (EVW 24) brings a stacked international card to the heart of the United States. The event is headlined by a high-stakes right-arm light heavyweight world title bout as reigning champion Oleg Petrenko travels into the lion’s den to face American icon “Monster” Michael Todd, a multi-time world champion, in his own backyard of Arkansas.

The event takes place on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock, presented by EVW Sports and available live worldwide via pay-per-view on evwsports.com.

Robert Baxter, CEO of EVW Sports, said: “We’re thrilled to bring EVW back to the USA with one of our strongest cards yet. Oleg Petrenko is walking straight into Michael Todd’s territory - this is going to be an absolute war. Todd is one of the most dangerous and experienced pullers on the planet, and the home crowd will be electric. We’ve also got massive super heavyweight action and multiple world title implications across the card. This is going to be huge.”

Challenger, “Monster” Michael Todd, said: “This is my backyard. Oleg is a great champion, but on June 6th in Little Rock, the Monster is coming out to feed. The crowd is going to be insane and I’m bringing the title home.”

Oleg Petrenko said: “I respect Michael Todd, but I’m the champion. I’m coming to America to defend my title and show why I’m the best in the world. It doesn’t matter whose backyard it is - the belt stays with me.”

A stacked card of elite international matchups has been confirmed. In the main event, reigning right-arm light heavyweight world champion Oleg Petrenko faces a massive challenge as he takes on “Monster” Michael Todd in the American star’s home state. Todd, known for his technical brilliance and crazy endurance and finishing power, will have the full support of the Arkansas crowd as he looks to dethrone the champion.

In a right-arm super heavyweight showdown, Italian powerhouse Ermes Gasparini, ranked 3rd in the world, collides with Kazakh strength specialist Artyom Morozov, ranked 8th in the world. This matchup promises to be a brutal battle of styles, pitting Gasparini’s elite technique and hand control against Morozov’s raw power and aggression.

America’s only reigning world champion, Todd Hutchings, puts his right-arm middleweight world title on the line against the dangerous Romanian contender and fast-rising star Bogdan Stoica, ranked 5th in the world. Hutchings will look to use his experience and precision to defend his belt, while Stoica brings explosive power and a relentless mindset into the matchup.

Explosive left-arm super heavyweight action sees Poland’s Alex Kurdecha, ranked 6th in the world, face Sweden’s Tobias Sporrong, ranked 9th in the world. Towering at 6’7” and 320 lbs, and 6’6” and 360 lbs, these two giants bring a colossal presence to the table in what is expected to be a high-intensity clash.

Additional elite bouts include Georgia’s Irakli Zirakashvili, ranked 8th in the world, taking on Japan’s Yoshinobu Kanai, ranked 9th in the world, in a right-arm light heavyweight showdown that will test technical skill against disciplined power.

Local hero and left arm specialist Corey West, born and raised in Russellville, Arkansas, faces Pavlo Derbedyenyev in a battle for the #1 left arm super heavyweight spot in North America. This matchup promises a powerful contest between two elite competitors, with West looking to make a statement on home soil.

In the right-arm welterweight division, USA’s Craig Tullier faces Latvia’s Janis Amolins in a matchup featuring two highly experienced competitors.

The right-arm lightweight division features USA’s Justin Bishop going head-to-head with Kazakhstan’s Danil Ustinov, while two right-arm middleweight matches round out the card: USA’s Adam Wawrzynski versus Slovakia’s Peter Celes, and USA’s Ryan Belanger facing fellow American Jason Merlo in an all-US showdown.

Also on the card is a right-arm lightweight matchup between Canada’s Courtney Huycke and Slovakia’s Nastasia Pastorkova, adding international flavor and high-level competition to the women’s division.

This blockbuster event delivers a perfect mix of defending champions, rising stars, and dangerous international challengers, all under one roof in the United States.

This blockbuster event is presented by EVW Sports, with PPV and limited tickets available worldwide through evwsports.com. For more details, visit the website or follow EVW Sports on Instagram and YouTube.

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