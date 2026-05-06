Ivana Ilic Named Most Influential CEO 2026 by CEO Monthly - Marking a 3rd Consecutive Year of Recognition
Swiss-based security & intelligence leader honoured for the 3rd year running, reinforcing her standing as the industry's most consistent voice in elite advisory
The award further cements Swiss Security Solutions LLC's standing as a Leading Elite Security & Intelligence Firm 2026, serving an exclusive clientele of ultra-high-net-worth individuals, institutional investors, equity firms, and family offices across Europe and beyond.
𝐀 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 & 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩
CEO Monthly's Most Influential CEO Awards identify executives whose vision, integrity, and operational excellence are reshaping their industries. Ivana Ilic was selected for her decisive leadership of Swiss Security Solutions LLC, her track record in delivering actionable intelligence and proactive risk management, and her ability to translate complex geopolitical, financial, and reputational threats into clear, executable protection strategies for the world's most discerning clients.
Under her stewardship, Swiss Security Solutions LLC has expanded its bespoke service portfolio across corporate investigations, due diligence, executive protection, cyber-OSINT, signals monitoring, and crisis response, delivering Swiss-grade discretion in an increasingly volatile global landscape.
𝐀 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐞-𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
Ivana Ilic's 2026 distinction is the latest in an unbroken sequence of recognitions awarded by CEO Monthly across three consecutive editorial cycles — a level of sustained acknowledgement rarely achieved in the security and intelligence sector:
2026 - Most Influential CEO 2026 - Security & Intelligence Leadership (CEO Monthly / CEO Review)
2025 - Most Influential CEO 2025 - Security Solutions (Switzerland) (CEO Monthly / CEO Review)
2024 - Most Influential CEO 2024 - Zurich (Security Services) (CEO Monthly / CEO Review)
This three-year continuum reflects more than personal accolade; it tracks the methodical scaling of Swiss Security Solutions LLC from a respected Zürich-based security services provider into a fully integrated, intelligence-led advisory firm trusted by UHNWIs, family offices, equity firms, venture capital, and institutional investors across multiple jurisdictions.
𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐰𝐢𝐬𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐋𝐋𝐂
- Bespoke intelligence-led protection with Department for UHNWIs, family offices, equity firms, venture capital and institutional investors
- Cross-border investigative capability spanning Europe, MENA, and global financial centres
- Pre-transaction due diligence for private equity, M&A, and high-value investments
- Reputational and digital threat monitoring, including OSINT and SIGINT-grade analysis
- Operational resilience consulting aligned with QHSSE compliance frameworks
- Published Forbes articles thought leadership through the Forbes Business Council and industry publications, shaping the conversation on private security, intelligence, and risk in an era of geopolitical volatility
- Absolute Swiss confidentiality, the cornerstone of every engagement
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐒𝐰𝐢𝐬𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐋𝐋𝐂
Swiss Security Solutions provides customized security, safety, investigative, intelligence, and defense solutions, services, and systems to help, serve, secure, and care for people, businesses, and the public in local communities, and to make private, business, and public customers feel safe. At Swiss Security Solutions, they firmly believe that security is unique and quite unlike any other service. To be effective, it requires expertise, skill, and professionalism, as well as a dedication to providing the best possible protection for people, property, data, and assets. Swiss Security Solutions LLC provides suitable, integral security and intelligence solutions from a single source. Swiss Security Solutions guarantees a 140% - 526% Return on Security Investment (RoSI). Swiss Security Solutions LLC possesses 220+ years of know-how and 85+ years of management experience. They are members of the Swiss Criminalistics Association and the Swiss Security Association, as well as members of the Forbes Business Council, esteemed Switzerland Global Enterprise (S-GE), and fellow members of the International Trade Council (ITC). Corporate Liability Insurance covers CHF 10 million per customer and project. In 2025, Swiss Security Solutions earned significant industry recognition, receiving the GoGlobal Award 2025 for Best International Security Services Provider, the CEO Influence Award, the CEO Excellence Award, and the Best Employer 2025, 2024, 2022 distinction. As a Forbes Business Council member, the company also published five expert articles in Forbes, demonstrating its commitment to thought leadership in the security & investigations, risk management, staff vetting, background checks, due diligence and QHSSE sector.
Swiss Security Solutions LLC employs a multi‑brand strategy to address the diverse needs of the global security, investigation, and intelligence market through its portfolio of trademarked brands, including Securely Swiss® for premium security services, Swiss Detective Agency™ and Private Investigator Switzerland™ for comprehensive investigative solutions, Cyber Investigative Solutions™ and Blockchain Investigation Agency™ for advanced digital and cyber‑forensic services, Find Person Switzerland™ for specialized people‑tracing operations, Crown & Croft Investigations™ for high‑end corporate and private casework, and Privatdetektiv Zürich™ for trusted local Swiss investigative expertise.
𝐊𝐞𝐲𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐬:
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Ivona Jovanovic
Swiss Security Solutions LLC
+41 44 586 60 33
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