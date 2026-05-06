Before I'm Gone™ Launches First Digital Legacy Platform Combining Emotional Preservation and Practical Estate Planning

Before I'm Gone™

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Before I'm Gone™, a comprehensive digital legacy platform, today announced the soft launch of its groundbreaking service that helps individuals preserve their stories, memories, and final wishes in one secure, guided experience. Born from personal loss and the desire to spare families from confusion and unanswered questions, the platform represents 18 months of development with a top-rated team to create a solution that addresses both the emotional and practical aspects of legacy planning.

Unlike traditional services that focus exclusively on legal documentation or memorial planning, Before I'm Gone™ unifies multiple critical functions into a single platform. Users can record future messages for life's most important moments, document personal belongings and their intended recipients, create wills and trusts, prepare final arrangements, and preserve family recipes, voice recordings, and personal stories — all protected within a secure digital vault encrypted with the same security measures used by financial institutions.

According to company representatives, the platform was created to serve a fundamental human need. "We all have people we miss or will miss, and this allows you to securely store anything your family will need," the company notes. The solution enables users to walk through their homes photographing items and documenting their distribution, ensuring nothing is left to chance or family dispute.

The platform incorporates compassionate, guided AI to help individuals express thoughts that can be difficult to articulate, ensuring important sentiments are not left unsaid. Before I'm Gone™ is designed to complement, not replace, traditional funeral homes and estate planning services, existing upstream to help families prepare in advance rather than scramble during times of crisis.

The initial rollout includes the first 1,000 spots designated for Founder's Circle members, who will provide valuable feedback and suggestions as the company enters phase two of platform development. This collaborative approach reflects the company's commitment to building a solution driven by real user needs and experiences.

Representatives from Before I'm Gone™ emphasize that the platform is not about planning for death, but about taking care of loved ones emotionally, practically, and personally, even when you cannot be there to do it yourself. The service targets adults aged 40 and above, particularly those navigating life transitions such as parenthood, caring for aging parents, or facing health concerns, though it is relevant to anyone who understands that tomorrow is not promised.

Looking ahead, Before I'm Gone™ aims to become a global standard for legacy preparation, with plans to offer the platform in multiple languages and expand into a fully integrated ecosystem supporting every aspect of end-of-life preparation.

Contact:

Email: Cory@BeforeImGone.com

Phone: 469-209-8856

Website: https://app.beforeimgone.com/

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