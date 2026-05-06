Mayor Bissen’s administration launches newly redesigned mauicounty.gov website

Features include enhanced navigation and document search, AI chatbot, accessibility tools

Prioritized by Mayor Richard Bissen as part of ongoing commitment to improve public access to services, the County of Maui has partnered with vendor CivicPlus, a provider of integrated technology solutions exclusively for local governments, to launch a new, mobile-responsive, enhanced civic platform for its primary website, www.mauicounty.gov. The website improvements aim to deliver easier access to documents, data and time-saving, self-service applications.

“Our goal in redesigning our website was to better reflect our unique community and make it easier for residents to access County services and resources,” said Mayor Richard Bissen. “It’s one more step in our ongoing commitment to improving how people connect with their government and get the support they need.”

Some of the enhanced features include:

New layout with icon buttons for most-visited web pages

New chatbot tool for artificial intelligence (AI)-based assistance

Improved document search tool

Self-service portals for payments and online services

Redesigned graphic design incorporating thematic colors, symbolism and navigation buttons

Accessibility tools, including AudioEye and DocAccess, which can translate documents and convert PDFs into a format compatible with screen readers.

Director of Communications and Government Affairs Laksmi Abraham shared that the County’s website had not undergone a major redesign in over 10 years, recognizing this project represented a significant undertaking that took about a year to complete. “Modernizing our digital platforms is critical to our broader goal of strengthening communication tools across the County and improving how we share information and connect with our community,” she said.

“CivicPlus’ content management system provides a set of industry-leading features, well-designed layout and functionality, giving our team the tools to deliver timely, accurate and accessible information to the public,” County Chief Technology Officer Kim Albright said. “It allows us to manage content more efficiently, improve the user experience and ensure our website remains responsive to the needs of our community.”

With more than 7,500 local government customers, the CivicPlus Civic Experience platform offers an integrated and comprehensive multiproduct suite that connects County of Maui employees and elected officials with website users from Maui Nui and beyond.

For more information, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov.