Refined Motor Co. Launches as Hong Kong's First Road-Legal Electric Vehicle Conversion Specialist

Refined Motor Co.'s Team Converting a Blue BMW Refined Motor Co.'s Converted Car Refined Motor Co.'s Car Operating on Hong Kong Roads Refined Motor Co.'s Logo

HONG KONG, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Refined Motor Co ., an engineering firm specializing in electric vehicle (EV) conversions, today announced its official launch as the first and only road-legal electric powertrain conversion specialist in Hong Kong. The company has developed patented modular powertrains and battery systems that transform gasoline-powered automobiles into road-legal electric vehicles.Hong Kong had 808,771 licensed vehicles at the end of 2024, according to the Transport Department's Annual Traffic Census. The transport sector accounts for approximately 18.7% of the city's total greenhouse gas emissions, making it the second-largest emitting sector after electricity generation. In February 2026, the Hong Kong government updated its EV Roadmap, setting a target of zero vehicular emissions before 2050 and committing to at least 4,000 fast chargers by 2030 to support approximately 200,000 EVs.Refined Motor Co. addresses this transition by converting existing vehicles rather than requiring new vehicle purchases. Converting an existing car avoids the manufacturing emissions associated with producing a new vehicle, which accounts for a significant portion of a car's total lifecycle carbon footprint."By replacing internal combustion engines with electric drivetrains, we reduce common points of mechanical failure, including gaskets, belts, and complex transmissions," said Angus Law, Director of Refined Motor Co. "Our patented modular technology is designed for fast conversions, minimizing time in the workshop."Patented Technology and Road-Legal ComplianceRefined Motor Co. develops its modular electric powertrains, battery systems, and controllers entirely in-house. The company's core technology is patented, and all conversions are road-legal in Hong Kong. Each conversion includes a five-year, unlimited mileage warranty.The company operates across three service models. The Bespoke Conversion is a direct-to-consumer offering for classic and vintage car owners, maintaining the vehicle's original character while replacing the internal combustion engine with an electric drivetrain. The Partnered Conversion is a business-to-business (B2B) turn-key solution for automotive dealers and garages that do not have in-house conversion expertise. The OEM Conversion is an end-to-end B2B solution for automotive retailers, covering vehicle sourcing, full EV conversion, restoration, custom modifications, quality control, and aftersales support.The B2B models also serve fleet operators for whom converting existing vehicles is more cost-effective than purchasing new EVs, or who need to meet Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) compliance requirements.Entering a Growing MarketThe global vehicle conversion market was valued at $7.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $19.7 billion by 2035, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 10.3%, according to Research and Markets. Separately, the global classic car market is expected to grow from $40.8 billion in 2025 to $86.58 billion by 2034.In Hong Kong, the government terminated the blanket emission exemption for classic vehicles in May 2022. A revised policy, introduced in June 2022, now allows vehicles aged 30 years or older to seek exemption from certain noise and air pollution control rules at first registration. Electric conversion offers classic car owners an alternative pathway to keep their vehicles on the road without relying on emission exemptions.Institutional Backing and RecognitionRefined Motor Co. is a member of the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) Incubation and Ideation Programmes. The company is also a recipient of the Innovation and Technology Fund.The firm has received multiple industry accolades, including the Top 100 Greater Bay Tech Startup Award, the TVB ESG Award, and the MPF Good Employer Award. Refined Motor Co. has showcased its conversion technology at the HKTDC Electronics Fair and the China Macau International Automobile Exposition.The company collaborates with academic institutions including the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) and the Institute of Vocational Education (IVE), and maintains partnerships with automotive and sustainability-focused organizations. Its media coverage includes features in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), RTHK, Ming Pao, i-Cable, and HOY TV.About Refined Motor Co.Founded by a group of engineers, Refined Motor Co. is a Hong Kong-based electric vehicle conversion specialist. The company transforms gasoline-powered cars into road-legal electric vehicles using patented, proprietary modular powertrains and battery systems. As the first and only road-legal electric conversion provider in Hong Kong, Refined Motor Co. serves individual classic car owners, automotive businesses, and commercial fleets. The company is supported by HKSTP.

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