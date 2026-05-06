Moshpit XR Launches Cennetto 3D Real Estate Platform with Live Debut in North Carolina

Cennetto logo and description of the value of the technology

Luxury agents and brokers will experience a fully navigable 3D version of the same home they are standing in during Cennetto’s exclusive May 7 launch event.

3D is the next major format for the internet, but it has lacked a scalable delivery layer” — Ans Shabbir - CTO

HAMPSTEAD, NC, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moshpit XR LLC announced the launch of Cennetto, a 3D real estate platform designed to let buyers navigate properties online as if they were physically present. The platform will debut at an invitation-only event on May 7 at a coastal luxury home in Salters Haven subdivision (Hampstead, NC).Cennetto enables users to move freely through photorealistic 3D environments of homes using a web link, without requiring downloads or applications. The experience is powered by Moshpit XR’s 3D compression and proprietary online "web-viewer" hosting platform.During the launch event, attendees will be able to digitally explore the same three-story home they are physically touring via a large-screen interactive display. More than 100 real estate agents, brokers and industry professionals are expected to attend.The platform is positioned as a tool for high-end real estate agents seeking to differentiate listings and reach remote buyers. According to company materials, traditional formats such as photos, video, and “360” often fail to convey spatial layout and scale, while in-person showings remain time-intensive.Cennetto operates as part of Moshpit XR’s broader infrastructure for delivering immersive, 6-degrees-of-freedom 3D content across industries. The company’s technology compresses 3D environments by up to 1,000 times, enabling instant streaming across devices.“3D is the next major format for the internet, but it has lacked a scalable delivery layer,” the company stated in its technical materials.Moshpit XR operates four divisions:Cennetto, focused on 3D real estate via web-links and bespoke web-presence curation Unreal Twin, which enables compressed delivery of Unreal Engine-5 based environments Moshpit.live, a 3D creation & hosting platform for celeb and DIY virtual concerts and events.Moshpit.studio, AI powered web-based 3D editing and authoring tool.The company positions its technology as a horizontal infrastructure layer supporting real estate, entertainment, gaming and commerce.The launch comes amid increasing demand for remote property exploration and digital-first buying experiences. Company materials cite a growing shift toward global real estate transactions and digitally native buyers.Why Now: A Market Ready for TransformationThe shift toward immersive digital experiences is accelerating rapidly:Buyers increasingly expect to explore properties remotely.High-end real estate is becoming a global, borderless market.Over $6 trillion in generational wealth shifted in 2025 to digitally native buyers.Cennetto positions agents at the forefront of this transformation. Cennetto is currently onboarding select real estate agents and brokerages.About Moshpit XR LLCMoshpit XR LLC is a spatial computing company building the delivery layer for the 3D internet. Its proprietary technology enables real-time streaming of immersive environments across real estate, gaming, entertainment, and AI-generated worlds.By making 3D content instantly accessible via simple web links, Moshpit XR is positioning itself at the forefront of the transition from the 2D web to the Spatial Web.More information is available at www.cennetto.com Media Contact:Moshpit XR LLCinfo@moshpit.live+1-323-434-4008

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