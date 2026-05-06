Renaissance Philanthropy mobilised $533M towards a new model for science and innovation funding

$268 million raised for its programs and funds, and $265 million unlocked for other organizations 22 programmes launched across five countries

There has never been more capital available to solve the world’s biggest problems, but there is a shortage of institutions that can deploy it effectively.” — Tom Kalil, CEO at Renaissance Philanthropy

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renaissance Philanthropy , a nonprofit organization fueling a 21st century renaissance by increasing the ambition of philanthropists, scientists, and innovators, has mobilised more than $533 million in funding in two years, as it scales a new model designed to accelerate breakthroughs in science and technology to tackle some of the world’s most complex challenges.The milestone reflects rapid growth across the organisation’s global platform, which now spans 22 programmes and funds, five government partnerships. Of the total, $265 million has been unlocked for third-party organisations, with $268 million raised for Renaissance Philanthropy-managed programs and funds.The milestone comes at a unique moment for science, artificial intelligence, and philanthropy. Advances in AI are accelerating discovery across fields such as drug development and climate modelling, while also generating unprecedented new wealth among founders and investors. Together, these shifts are driving demand for more ambitious, coordinated approaches to funding innovation.“There has never been more capital available to solve the world’s biggest problems, but there is a shortage of institutions that can deploy it effectively,” said Tom Kalil, CEO at Renaissance Philanthropy. “We’re building the infrastructure to connect capital, talent, and ideas at the pace this moment demands.”“We’re seeing a new generation of philanthropists who want to fund breakthroughs, not just projects,” said Kalil. “Our role is to translate that ambition into structured programmes that deliver real-world impact.”A new model for science philanthropyRenaissance Philanthropy was founded to address a growing gap: while more than 3,400 billionaires globally hold an estimated $20 trillion in wealth, only a small fraction has been directed toward solving complex scientific and societal challenges. Many philanthropists lack access to the expertise and networks needed to make high-conviction bets on breakthrough science.Its approach centers on time-bound, thesis-driven funds led by domain experts; structured programs with a defined goal and timeframe, where specialists design and direct funding towards the most promising ideas and teams. Unlike venture capital, which seeks financial return, or government grants that can be constrained by bureaucracy and risk aversion, the model is designed to fund high-risk, high-impact scientific and technical work that can advance entire fields.“Philanthropy is still operating with institutional models built for an earlier era,” said Kalil. “The opportunity now is to build the equivalent of venture capital for public good.”From model to impactIn its first two years, Renaissance Philanthropy has expanded its partner base and grown to more than 20 active programs and funds across five countries. Its portfolio now spans AI-enabled science and education, climate interventions, new energy sources, and health innovation.One example is its work on geologic hydrogen: a potential low-cost, abundant energy source that could help decarbonise heavy industry. Through its Chimaera Fund , Renaissance Philanthropy is supporting early-stage demonstrations, including one first-of-its-kind project to produce and deliver naturally occurring hydrogen.Additional programmes include:AI for Math: advancing research at the intersection of AI and mathematicsLEVI Literacy: betting on AI-powered tools to cut the number of struggling readers in halfArctic Stabilization Initiative: developing interventions to reduce climate tipping point risksBiTS (Big if True Science Accelerator): training scientists to design and lead large-scale research programmes, with fellows going on to roles at organisations such as SPRIND and Google DeepMindThe organization aims to create a “flywheel” effect, where successful programmes mobilize new capital, talent, and ideas, accelerating action and progress across entire fields.ENDSAbout Renaissance PhilanthropyRenaissance Philanthropy is a nonprofit organisation with a mission to fuel a 21st-century renaissance by increasing the ambition of philanthropists, scientists and innovators. The organisation designs time-bound, thesis-driven funds led by field experts and inspires talent to take action through playbooks and communities. In the first two years, Renaissance Philanthropy mobilized more than $533M in philanthropic funding for science, technology, and innovation, launching 20+ initiatives across AI, education, climate, health, and scientific infrastructure. https://www.renaissancephilanthropy.org/

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