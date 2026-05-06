Season Group Rebrands to Strengthen Integrated Design and Manufacturing for Connected Products

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UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Season Group , a global electronics design and manufacturing partner, today announced a refreshed brand and operational model that integrates design engineering, global manufacturing, and wireless expertise into a single, cohesive system. The evolution is designed to support the development of connected, resilient products by eliminating the traditional linear handoffs between design and production teams.The rebrand addresses a structural challenge in the $689 billion global Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) market, according to data from Fortune Business Insights. As connectivity becomes a baseline requirement across industrial, security, and power sectors, companies face growing complexity in product design, production readiness, and compliance. When design and manufacturing are separated by handoffs, practical constraints often surface late, resulting in rework and misaligned assumptions."Connected products demand a different way of working," said Carl Hung, CEO of Season Group and SG Wireless. "Over 50 years, we've learned that strong outcomes come from solid foundations, trusted partnerships, and teams who understand how a product is built, not just how it's designed. This next chapter brings those lessons together, applying decades of experience to a more connected and fast-moving world."Integrated Execution for Connected ProductsAt the center of this evolution is the tighter integration of Season Group's global manufacturing experience with the design engineering and wireless expertise of its subsidiary, SG Wireless. Rather than treating design and manufacturing as sequential stages, the company now brings them together earlier in the product lifecycle.This integrated approach yields three primary operational benefits for partners:1. Early Risk Management: Design decisions are evaluated alongside component availability, production constraints, and ramp-up readiness, allowing trade-offs to be discussed deliberately rather than under pressure.2. Issue Resolution at the Source: Cross-functional collaboration allows challenges related to components, assembly, or testing to be resolved with first-hand data and shared context.3. Consistent Execution: Partners work with one team that understands the product end-to-end, providing clearer visibility into what is possible and reducing late-stage surprises.According to industry data from Clevr, implementing Design for Manufacturing (DFM) principles early in the lifecycle can cut manufacturing costs by 20% to 50%. By aligning design, wireless engineering, and manufacturing from the outset, Season Group helps partners realize these efficiencies while navigating the complexities of certification and long-term support."Our customers aren't asking for more services," said Stephen Tsao, Executive Vice President of Season Group. "They're asking for fewer disconnects. By integrating how products are designed and built, we're able to support programs with greater continuity, whether they're new developments or existing products evolving to meet new market demands."Global Scale and ContinuityThe closer operational alignment strengthens Season Group's ability to support customers transitioning from development into mass production. The company operates a manufacturing network with facilities in Mexico, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, and China. Existing programs will continue with the same teams and commitments, while new projects will benefit from the integrated approach from day one.About Season GroupSeason Group is a global design and manufacturing partner supporting customers in building resilient, connected products. With over 50 years of experience and operations across Mexico, the UK, Malaysia, and China, Season Group combines scalable manufacturing with integrated design and wireless expertise to take products from development through full lifecycle production. The company holds ISO9001, IATF-TS16949, ISO13485, ISO14001, and AS9100D certifications.

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