Luma Driving Theory Urges Earlier Prep as DVSA Explores Remote Theory Tests Amid 21-Week Practical Waits

DVSA confirms exploration of remote, AI-proctored theory testing as NAO warns 7-week practical wait target slips to November 2027.

The shift towards remote, AI-proctored theory testing is one of the most significant procedural changes the DVSA has signalled in over two decades,” — Zack Thomson

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luma Driving Theory, a UK-based online driving theory test preparation platform, is calling on learner drivers to bring forward their theory test preparation following confirmation that the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) is exploring remote, AI-proctored theory testing as part of its £735 million procurement of new theory test contracts.The DVSA's contract notice, published in April 2026, includes provisions for suppliers to assist the agency in "exploring remote testing and proctoring technology in the delivery of the service." The new contracts are scheduled to come into effect in September 2028 and run until 2035, with possible extension to 2037. Home-based testing is not currently offered, with the DVSA citing the increased risk of cheating or fraud, but the agency has now signalled openness to technological solutions.The development comes as practical driving test waiting times remain at historic highs. According to figures submitted to the Transport Select Committee, the average waiting time for a practical driving test in January 2026 was 21.2 weeks, down only marginally from a peak of 22.5 weeks. Pre-pandemic waits averaged around six weeks. The National Audit Office reported in December 2025 that the DVSA does not now expect to meet its target average waiting time of seven weeks until November 2027.Although remote theory testing would not directly resolve practical test delays, Luma Driving Theory says the proposal is already changing how learners approach the early stages of the licensing process."The shift towards remote, AI-proctored theory testing is one of the most significant procedural changes the DVSA has signalled in over two decades," said Zack Thomson, partner of Luma Driving Theory. "Learners who pass the theory test first time avoid losing months in an already stretched system. With practical test waits still above twenty weeks, a failed theory test is no longer just an inconvenience - it can delay a candidate's full licence by an entire season."Booking system changes also reshaping learner strategyFrom spring 2026, the DVSA has confirmed changes to how practical tests are booked and managed. Learners will be limited to two changes per booking, and instructors and intensive course providers will no longer be able to book or amend tests on a candidate's behalf. The DVSA has also reported an increase in examiner numbers, with 1,553 full-time-equivalent driving examiners in post as of February 2026, up 108 on the previous year. Cancellation-tracking services such as testhunter.co.uk have reported continued demand from learners seeking earlier slots, reflecting the wider strain on the booking system.Preparation as the controllable factorLuma Driving Theory provides UK learners with practice questions modelled on the official DVSA revision bank, hazard perception practice free highway code audio book , and full-length mock examinations under timed conditions. The platform is designed to help candidates identify weak topic areas before sitting the official test."Wait times, examiner numbers and procurement timelines are outside any individual learner's control," Zack Thomson added. "What candidates can control is whether they walk into the test centre - or, in time, log in from home - fully prepared."About Luma Driving TheoryLuma Driving Theory is a UK-based online preparation platform for the DVSA driving theory test, offering practice questions, hazard perception clips and timed mock examinations. The service supports car, motorcycle and LGV theory test candidates across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. More information is available at lumadrivingtheory.co.uk.

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