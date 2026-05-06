Marcotte returns as chairman of the board and CEO of artius.iD

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Frederick Marcotte, Founder and CEO of Artius Global Group VC Founder & CEO.Marcotte is also the Founder, President, CEO and Chairman of portfolio company Artius.iD. Marcotte is solely responsible, the companies, intellectual property and architecture.Today Marcotte announced his return to the Chief Executive Officer role at Artius.iD, the company he founded.Marcotte’s return marks a renewed focus on accelerating Artius.iD’s mission to advance secure digital identity, decentralized trust, and next-generation cybersecurity for individuals, enterprises, and institutions.“Artius.iD was built to solve one of the most important problems of our time: proving identity with security, dignity, and trust,” said Marcotte. “I am returning as CEO with absolute commitment to the company, its customers, its shareholders, and the future of digital identity.”Under Marcotte’s leadership, Artius.iD will continue strengthening its technology platform, expanding strategic partnerships, and advancing its role as a trusted force in identity verification, authentication, and cybersecurity.About Artius.iDArtius.iD is a digital identity and cybersecurity company focused on secure identity verification, decentralized trust, and advanced authentication technologies.

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