Prominence Global and Black Marketing Merge to Forge New Global Powerhouse in LinkedIn Authority & Personal Branding

Prominence Global & Black Marketing Merger Announced

Global merger combines reputation-first strategy and rockstar LinkedIn branding to help B2B leaders build trust, visibility, and revenue.

VARSITY LAKES, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prominence Global and Black Marketing today announced a strategic merger, combining two of the world’s most influential LinkedIn marketing firms into a single entity dedicated to end-to-end B2B authority and personal branding.The merger brings together Prominence Global’s reputation-first, strategic frameworks with Black Marketing’s high-octane, "rockstar" personal branding methodologies.The unified organisation will offer an unparalleled suite of services for CEOs, founders, and leadership teams, ranging from ethical reputation management to aggressive social selling and content dominance.A Fusion of Strategy and VisibilityThis union addresses the growing demand for comprehensive digital leadership. While Prominence Global has built its name on "reputation-first" marketing and building distributed global teams, Black Marketing has established itself as the premier choice for entrepreneurs seeking rapid visibility and "rockstar" status on LinkedIn."We have always believed that authority and alignment are the real drivers of performance," said Adam Houlahan, Founder of Prominence Global. "By merging with Black Marketing, we are combining our strategic, ethical depth with their proven ability to cut through the noise.This allows us to offer our clients the best of both worlds: a reputation that protects and a brand that projects."Chris J Reed, Founder of Black Marketing, added, "This is a game-changer for the industry. We are taking the 'rockstar' methodology that has generated over 2,200 LinkedIn recommendations and scaling it with Prominence Global's robust corporate infrastructure.Together, we aren't just participating in the LinkedIn ecosystem; we are defining how global leaders exist within it."Key Benefits of the Merger Include:Full-Spectrum Personal Branding: From "Rockstar" visibility tactics to "Reputation-First" risk management.Global Reach: Expanded capabilities to serve clients across APAC, EMEA, and the Americas with distributed team support. The combined team now consists of 36 people based in Singapore, Australia, South Africa, the Philippines, India and Eastern Europe.Enhanced Content Engines: A merged creative team delivering high-volume, high-impact content strategies including video, ghostwriting, and thought leadership.Strategic Social Selling: Proven methodologies to convert personal brand equity into tangible B2B revenue.Overcoming the Trust Recession: In an era of declining confidence in institutions, brands, and digital content, trust has become the most valuable currency in business. The newly merged organisation is uniquely positioned to help founders close this trust gap by building visible, credible, and consistent authority in the market.About Prominence GlobalProminence Global is a leading authority positioning agency that helps business leaders and corporations build commercial value through reputation-first marketing. Known for its ethical approach and "Remote Team Connect" program, the firm specialises in aligning executive profiles with corporate strategy to drive real business outcomes.About Black MarketingBlack Marketing is a premium, boutique B2B marketing consultancy specialising in managing the personal LinkedIn profiles of C-suite executives and entrepreneurs. Founded by Chris J Reed, the firm is globally recognised for its unique "Rockstar" branding approach, helping leaders achieve industry dominance and lead generation through storytelling and social selling.

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