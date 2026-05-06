F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan — U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors assigned to the 90th Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, and the 27th Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, arrived at Kadena Air Base, Japan, marking the latest fighter rotation supporting operations across the Indo-Pacific.

While deployed to the Keystone of the Pacific, the F-22s will operate alongside heavy, reconnaissance, and fourth- and fifth-generation aircraft at Kadena, ensuring continuous and credible fighter capability in the region.

The F-22 Raptor is the Air Force’s premier fifth-generation air superiority fighter, combining stealth, advanced sensors and unmatched maneuverability to dominate contested environments. Its ability to detect, track and engage adversaries at extended ranges—while remaining difficult to detect—enhances survivability and control of the air domain.

During the deployment, F-22 aircrews and maintainers will integrate with the 18th Wing’s operations and maintenance groups, as well as joint and allied partners, to refine tactics, strengthen interoperability and sustain readiness for real-world contingencies.

Together, this mix of aircraft and personnel reinforces the United States’ commitment to defend Japan under the U.S.-Japan security alliance and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Throughout these deployments, the 18th Wing will continue to comply with applicable bilateral agreements with the Government of Japan regarding noise abatement. All visiting aircrews are briefed on local noise abatement procedures, and mission planners will continue to give due consideration to limit local impacts.

Modernizing airpower in the Indo-Pacific remains a top Department of War priority. Fighter rotations at Kadena ensure a continuous, credible presence: sustaining today’s mission while preparing for the future arrival of the F-15EX Eagle II.

The rotation of advanced fighters through Kadena maintains a persistent and potent U.S. presence: ready to respond decisively, deter aggression, and shape the future of air dominance in the Pacific.