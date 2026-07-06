Storia's Reghu Shankar Inspires Students at Educafe with Talk on Creative Careers in the Age of AI

Talk on Creative Careers in the Age of AI

What all creative career options should you opt for in the age of AI?

The real magic happens when creativity and technology come together. In this new age, your value isn’t your ability to do the work. It’s your taste” — Reghu Shanker

KOCHI, KERALA, INDIA, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Storia, an AI-powered creative production studio, marked a strong presence at Educafe’s Educational and Career Festival held across Calicut, Malappuram, and Kochi last week. The event brought together students, educators, and industry professionals to explore emerging career opportunities in a rapidly evolving landscape.

A key highlight of the Kochi edition, held on April 24, was a session by Reghu Shankar, Creative Technologist at Storia Films, titled “Creative Careers in the Age of AI.”

Opening with a simple yet powerful question about everyday AI usage, Reghu set the tone by illustrating how deeply artificial intelligence is already integrated into daily life - from smartphones to content consumption. He then reframed AI not as a disruptive force replacing jobs, but as a collaborative tool that enhances human capability.

Drawing from his own journey - from engineering to cinematography and now working at the intersection of creativity and technology - Reghu challenged the conventional perception that creative and technical fields operate in isolation.

“The real magic happens when creativity and technology come together,” he said, emphasizing that the gap between ideas and execution is where Generative AI plays a transformative role.

The session also highlighted the rapid growth of the AI industry, with the global generative AI market projected to grow from $71 billion to $890 billion by 2032. Shankar noted that AI-driven video content is among the fastest-growing segments, driven by increasing demand for digital and short-form media.

Importantly, he addressed concerns around job displacement by clarifying that AI is more likely to automate repetitive tasks rather than replace entire roles. Instead, the industry is witnessing the emergence of new career paths such as AI Art Directors, Generative Content Creators, Prompt Engineers, AI Game Designers, and AI Ethics Specialists.

One of the most impactful moments of the session came through a real-world example from Storia, where a top-performing AI artist without formal technical education excelled purely due to strong fundamentals and aesthetic sensibility.

“In this new age, your value isn’t your ability to do the work. It’s your taste,” Reghu remarked.

He further emphasized that future employers will prioritise individuals who can make creative decisions, interpret outputs, and communicate vision effectively - skills that remain uniquely human.

The session concluded with a clear call to action for students: to start experimenting with AI tools immediately, focus on storytelling over tools, and build a strong creative foundation.

Storia’s participation in Educafe reflects its broader mission to reshape how AI is perceived in creative industries - not as a shortcut for low-cost production, but as a powerful enabler of high-quality storytelling.

As the festival concluded, Storia reported strong engagement with students and aspiring creators, reinforcing the growing interest in AI-driven creative careers.

Storia's Reghu Shankar Inspires Students at Educafe with Talk on Creative Careers in the Age of AI

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.