Senate Democrats Support Governor’s Veto of Republican Budget that Prioritizes Corporate Giveaways Over Arizona Families 

Phoenix, AZ - Today, Governor Katie Hobbs vetoed an unbalanced and feckless budget passed by Senate Republicans on a party-line vote, once again exposing a majority that is out of touch with the needs of everyday Arizonans.

“This budget makes one thing clear: Senate Republicans are choosing corporations and billionaires over working families,” said Senate Democratic Leader Priya Sundareshan. “At a time when Arizonans are struggling to keep up with rising costs, this proposal raises expenses, cuts essential services, and jeopardizes our state’s financial stability, all to hand out massive tax breaks for the top.”

“They call it a tax cut, but reality tells a different story, and Arizonans will pay the price,” said Assistant Democratic Leader Sen. Catherine Miranda. “Families will lose healthcare, children will lose access to food, and communities will see cuts to critical emergency services, all while corporations get special treatment.”

Over $600 million in tax breaks for billionaires and special interests, while putting up to 200,000 Arizonans at risk of losing healthcare

Eliminating funding for SUN Bucks, leaving 640,000 children without summer food assistance

No plan to address the ongoing waste and abuse in the ESA voucher program

Cuts to wildfire response, firefighter support, and emergency funding

Tax breaks for data centers that will drive up utility costs for residents

No funding for seniors which puts them at risk of being independent and stay in their own homes





“We have long invested in our seniors so they can maintain their independence and remain in their own homes,” said Caucus Chair Sen. Lela Alston. “A government is ultimately judged by how it treats its elders and its children; this budget fails both.”

“This is not fiscal responsibility, it’s reckless and short-sighted,” Sundareshan added. “Amid ongoing economic uncertainty and national instability, Arizonans deserve a budget that invests in affordability, not one that pulls the rug out from under them.”

Senate Democrats reaffirmed their commitment to working in good faith toward a responsible, balanced budget.