Digital Loyalty Platform meed Launches Apple and Google Wallet Notifications to Increase Purchase Frequency by Up to 60%

meed's Instant Redeem feature meed's Instant Redeem feature after redemption meed Logo

UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- meed , a digital loyalty platform built for independent businesses, today announced the release of Apple and Google Wallet Nearby Notifications. The update removes friction at the point of sale and increases program usage without requiring customers to download a standalone application.According to platform data, loyalty programs typically increase purchase frequency by 30 to 60 percent, and members spend two to three times more than non-members. However, independent business owners often lack the time to manage complex point-of-sale integrations or convince customers to download another app. The meed platform operates entirely within Apple Wallet and Google Wallet, using AI-powered receipt scanning and NFC check-ins to issue rewards.Wallet-Triggered Nearby NotificationsThe new Nearby Notifications feature uses location-based triggers within Apple and Google Wallet. When a customer walks near a participating business, their meed loyalty pass automatically appears on their phone's lock screen."Your regulars come back because they chose to, meed just makes sure you know who they are," said Phil Ingram, founder of meed. "Customers shouldn't have to dig through their phones to find a loyalty pass. When they are near a participating location, their pass now appears on the lock screen right when they need it. The easier we make loyalty accessible, the more value the business gets."Instant Redeem at the Point of SaleAlongside Nearby Notifications, meed also released a Instant Redeem feature that allows customers to redeem rewards directly from their phones. When a customer selects a reward in-store, the business receives an instant notification on the meed Business App. Staff can confirm the redemption with a single tap, eliminating the need to physically scan the customer's digital pass.This saves seconds on every transaction, keeping queues moving during rush hours at coffee shops, weekend market stalls, and retail boutiques.Built for Independent BusinessesSetup takes under five minutes. Because meed uses AI receipt scanning, it requires no point-of-sale integration, lowering the barrier to entry for cafes, salons, gyms, and pop-up retailers.A coffee shop in Santiago went from guessing which customers were regulars to knowing exactly who came back and when. Similarly, Kongsi Kopi, a home-based micro-business, used the platform to run a professional loyalty program from its first day of operation.The platform offers a free tier that supports up to 50 members with all features included. The Pro plan, priced at $59 per month, provides unlimited members and covers the first two business locations.About meedmeed is a digital loyalty platform that helps small and independent businesses drive repeat visits and build customer communities. The platform delivers instant, app-free loyalty programs that live natively in Apple Wallet and Google Wallet. Using AI-powered receipt scanning and NFC check-ins, meed provides fully branded digital stamp cards, multi-reward journeys, and advanced analytics without requiring point-of-sale integration. The company is backed by ecosystem partners including Google, AWS, the Nvidia Inception Program, and the Hong Kong Science and Technology Park.

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