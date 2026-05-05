North Kalāheo Ave. Bridge rehabilitation enters new phase of work

Ongoing construction at North Kalāheo Avenue Bridge (No. 445)

KAILUA – The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Design and Construction’s rehabilitation project on the North Kalāheo Avenue Bridge No. 445 over Kawainui Canal in Kailua is progressing on schedule. The project which started on March 30, 2026, will enter its next phase, where a temporary traffic modification will be implemented to ensure the safety of both workers and the general public.

Beginning Monday, May 11, 2026, the Kailua-bound travel lane will be continuously closed during weekdays. The closure will go into effect each Monday at 8:30 a.m. and will remain in place 24 hours per day, including during non-working hours. The bridge will reopen to both lanes of travel at 3:30 p.m. each Friday. The closures will last through the end of July, pending weather or unforeseen delays. Motorists should allow extra travel time and observe and obey all traffic controls, posted signs, and traffic control personnel while navigating through the area.

There will be no lane closures on weekends or holidays, and traffic will be restored to normal two-way travel.

Traffic modifications in effect May through the end of July 2026

North Kal ā heo Ave. Bridge Lane Closures/Openings (May 11 – July 31) Day Lane Status Times Sunday Open to two-way travel 12:00 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. (24 hrs) Monday Open to two-way travel 12:00 a.m. – 8:29 a.m. Monday Open to Kāneʻohe-bound travel only 8:30 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. Tuesday Open to Kāneʻohe-bound travel only 12:00 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. (24 hrs) Wednesday Open to Kāneʻohe-bound travel only 12:00 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. (24 hrs) Thursday Open to Kāneʻohe-bound travel only 12:00 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. (24 hrs) Friday Open to Kāneʻohe-bound travel only 12:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Friday Open to two-way travel 3:30 p.m. – 11:59 p.m. Saturday Open to two-way travel 12:00 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. (24 hrs)

During construction, one sidewalk will be closed while the other will remain open to pedestrians. Additionally, recreational use of the waterway beneath the bridge will be maintained along approximately half of the bridge length. Following the May-July phase of repairs, one lane of the bridge will be open to traffic in both directions to alternating traffic during work hours (8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) until estimated completion in October.

The project includes repairs to concrete delamination, spalls, and cracks on the existing bridge structure, construction of new sheet pile retaining walls behind each bridge abutment, and replacement of bridge railings, the wearing surface, drain pipes, and approach guardrails. These improvements are intended to strengthen the structural integrity of the bridge, extend its service life, and enhance public safety.

The City appreciates the community’s patience during this work. Questions or comments may be directed to the City and County of Honolulu Department of Design and Construction at (808) 768-8400.

—PAU—