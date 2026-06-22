Carrington Labs Cashflow Score Now Available on Snowflake Marketplace

Carrington Labs is a leader in cash flow underwriting and credit risk analytics solutions. Carrington Labs Launches Cashflow Score Native App on Snowflake Marketplace.

New integration enables lenders to implement cash flow underwriting directly within Snowflake for faster deployment and improved credit risk assessments.

Making Cashflow Score available on Snowflake Marketplace gives clients a faster path to cash flow underwriting, while helping them keep data within their own environment.” — Kasey Kaplan, Deputy CEO of Carrington Labs

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- - Carrington Labs partners with Snowflake to launch Cashflow Score Native App.-The integration provides lenders who are Snowflake customers with a fast and simple way to implement cash flow underwriting in their existing environments, without the need to move or share data externally.-The Carrington Labs Cashflow Score Native App on Snowflake will provide access to the recently upgraded 2.0 model, which introduces the categorization of bank transaction data and clearer score drivers.Carrington Labs, a leader in cash flow underwriting and credit risk analytics, today announced that Cashflow Score is now available as a Native App on the Snowflake Marketplace . The launch gives lenders a way to implement cash flow underwriting where borrower transaction data is already stored in Snowflake, eliminating the need to move data out of their environment or build a custom model from scratch.Powered on bank transaction data, Cashflow Score will return a number between 1–100, with 100 representing the highest credit quality, an enhanced set of explainable score drivers introduced in the latest Cashflow Score 2.0 model upgrade Lenders using Snowflake now have easy access to off-the-shelf cash flow modeling, without time-consuming integrations. This enables them to modernize their underwriting processes easily and unlock more accurate risk assessments, leading to higher approval rates and asset growth. This is especially valuable for customers who may not have enough traditional credit data for older underwriting standards to approve them.A simpler path to cash flow underwritingMany lenders recognize the value of bank transaction-level cash flow data but struggle with the practical steps required to use it in production in a way that offers material value.By making Cashflow Score available as a Snowflake Native App, Carrington Labs is reducing that operational lift for lenders already on Snowflake. Lenders can utilize the Cashflow Score output, via the Snowflake App, in their existing environment and workflows— without sending data outside their Snowflake environment.“Lenders don’t need another abstract analytics project. They need practical ways to improve credit risk performance inside the systems and controls they already use,” said Kasey Kaplan, Deputy CEO of Carrington Labs. “Making Cashflow Score available on Snowflake Marketplace gives clients a faster path to cash flow underwriting, while helping them keep data within their own environment and maintain control over how the score is used in their lending workflow.”Key benefits- No data movement required: Run cash flow underwriting directly within Snowflake, removing the need to send or duplicate data externally.- Faster time to value: Install and deploy directly from Snowflake Marketplace with minimal setup.- Improved credit risk performance: Leverage cash flow-based insights to enhance credit risk assessment accuracy.- Expanded credit access: Better evaluate thin-file and no-file applicants using cash flow data.Carrington Labs’ Cashflow Score is available now to Snowflake users in Australia, with additional regions expected to follow.ContactNoeleene YapSenior Marketing and Communications ManagerCarrington Labsmedia@carringtonlabs.comAbout Carrington LabsCarrington Labs is a leader in cash flow underwriting and credit risk analytics solutions. It uses contemporary data-science techniques, machine learning, explainable AI, and alternative sources of data to help banks and non-bank lenders modernize their decision-making processes, provide the right offers to customers, increase approval rates, and improve margins.Working across the consumer and small-business lending space, Carrington Labs can pilot a tailored risk model for a lender in days, and onboard a lender in weeks, driving significant improvements in growth and returns.For more information, visit carringtonlabs.com.

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