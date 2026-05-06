DXRACER Announces 2026 Mother’s Day Sale

DXRACER Mother's Day Sale

WHITMORE LAKE, MI, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mother’s Day is the perfect time to show appreciation and upgrade comfort for the special women in your life — or treat yourself to the ergonomic excellence you deserve. DXRACER, the pioneer in gaming chair and office seating, is celebrating with its 2026 Mother’s Day Sale, running from May 4 to May 11. During this limited-time event, customers can enjoy savings of up to 40% on selected best-selling gaming chairs and desks.

Featured Offerings: Curated Selections for Diverse Needs

Whether she’s a competitive gamer, a dedicated professional, a content creator, or simply someone who values all-day comfort, DXRACER’s Mother’s Day Sale brings meaningful discounts across its most popular series:

Formula Series: 40% Price Reduction

Known for its precision-engineered construction, the Formula Series features a Cooling Gel Foam Headrest, Pressure Relief Lumbar Support, and Winged Seat Base. Key models are available at $269 (original price: $449).

Drifting Series: 32% Price Reduction

Recognized for its dynamic design, the Drifting Series includes a Winged Seat Cushion, Cooling Gel Foam Headrest, and Curved Lumbar Pillow. Core models are priced at $329 (original price: $489). Select IP collaboration editions, including Black Desert Co-branded models, are also available with up to 33% off.

Craft Series: 30% Price Reduction

Designed for brand loyalists, the Craft Series combines breathable mesh fabric and 4D adjustable armrests with thematic game designs. Core models are now available at $419 (original price: $599). Limited-edition collaborations including Bananya Cat are also included with up to 30% off.

Blade Series: 22% Price Reduction

Engineered for space-efficient setups, the Blade Series offers a streamlined steel frame, lumbar memory foam, and scratch-resistant upholstery. Priced at $379 (original price: $489).

Martian Series: 16% Price Reduction

DXRACER’s flagship Martian Series, featuring ultra-soft microfiber leather, a 135° recline mechanism, electric adjustable backrest, and 4D electric lumbar support, is available at $669 (original price: $799).

Gaming Desk: 14% Price Reduction

Complete the setup with DXRACER’s ergonomic gaming desk, offering precise height adjustments and an intelligent backlit control panel. Priced at $599 (original price: $699).

Promotion Timeline: May 4 – May 11, 2026

This is a limited 8-day gaming chair sale. Customers can explore the full range and shop the discounts directly at https://www.dxracer.com/collections/promotions or through authorized DXRACER retailers.

About DXRACER

DXRACER is a global provider of ergonomic gaming and office seating, trusted by esports teams, content creators, and professionals worldwide. With a focus on innovation, durability, and user-centric design, DXRACER delivers superior comfort for both work and play, seamlessly integrating technology with functional aesthetics to meet the needs of modern users.



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