Ti Adoro Studios Introduces Fully Guided Surprise Proposal Photography Experience on Florida's Scenic Highway 30A

A surprise proposal photographed along Scenic Highway 30A by Ti Adoro Studios, a luxury portrait studio serving Rosemary Beach and Alys Beach, Florida

The studio behind 60+ surprise proposals on 30A offers couples a fully planned, discreet proposal experience from location scouting to the yes.

Planning a proposal involves a hundred moving pieces. Our role is to carry all of it so they walk into that moment knowing we've got them covered — even if their hands are still shaking.” — Michael Johnsen, Ti Adoro Studios

SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ti Adoro Studios, a luxury fine art portrait studio serving Scenic Highway 30A for over 16 years, has formalized its Guided Surprise Proposal Experience , a fully planned, discreet proposal service designed to take the pressure off the partner planning the moment and ensure nothing is left to chance.The studio, based in Rosemary Beach , Florida, has photographed more than 60 surprise proposals along 30A over the past three years alone, working with couples from across the country who travel to the area specifically to propose in one of the most beautiful coastal settings in the Southeast United States. Ti Adoro Studios has become a trusted choice for couples planning significant life moments along 30A including professional athletes and public figures who rely on the studio's discreet, guided approach when the stakes are highest."Planning a surprise proposal involves a hundred moving pieces: the location, the timing, the light, keeping the secret, knowing where to stand, what to do with your hands," said Michael Johnsen, co-owner and lead photographer of Ti Adoro Studios. "Our role is to carry all of that for whoever is doing the proposing, so they can walk into that moment knowing we've got them covered — even if their hands are still shaking."A Fully Guided Experience from First Contact to Final Portrait:The Ti Adoro Studios Guided Surprise Proposal Experience includes a private planning consultation, location recommendations across Rosemary Beach, Alys Beach, Seaside, WaterColor, and surrounding 30A communities, a detailed timing plan designed to protect the surprise, clear positioning guidance so the moment photographs naturally, and a seamless transition into engagement portraits immediately following the proposal while emotions are still genuine.Ti Adoro Studios holds a Walton County beach photography permit and is recognized as an approved photographer by both the Alys Beach and Rosemary Beach communities two of the most sought-after proposal locations along 30A. This access allows the studio to photograph in locations that are not available to all photographers operating in the area."We have spent years learning exactly how these communities work, where the light falls at different times of year, how to stay hidden in a crowd without losing the shot, and how to coach someone through the most nerve-wracking moment of their life without making it feel choreographed," said Alena Johnsen, co-owner at Ti Adoro Studios. "That combination of local knowledge and genuine care is what makes the difference between a good proposal and one they will talk about for the rest of their lives."Serving One of the Most Photographed Proposal Destinations in the South:Scenic Highway 30A has become one of the most desirable destination proposal locations in the Southeast, drawing couples from across the United States to its distinctive coastal towns, Gulf views, and refined atmosphere. Rosemary Beach, with its European-inspired architecture and quiet courtyards, and Alys Beach, known for its striking white facades and private community character, are among the most requested proposal settings the studio serves.Ti Adoro Studios has served more than 1,500 clients across its 16-year history and photographs approximately 100 sessions per year along 30A. The studio's work has been featured in Forbes Travel Guide, Style Me Pretty, Junebug Weddings, VIE Magazine, VIP Destin Magazine, Two Bright Lights, Gulf Coast Bride, The Knot, WeddingWire, Rosemary Thymes, 30A Wedding Co, and Northwest Florida Weddings.Couples interested in planning a surprise proposal along 30A can reach Ti Adoro Studios at ti-adoro.photos/30a-surprise-proposal-photographer/, by email at info@ti-adoro.com, or by phone at 850.270.7034.About Ti Adoro Studios:Ti Adoro Studios is a luxury fine art portrait studio serving families, seniors, couples, and surprise proposals along Scenic Highway 30A, including Rosemary Beach, Alys Beach, Seaside, WaterColor, Seagrove Beach, Santa Rosa Beach, and Destin, Florida. Founded in 2010, the studio is known for a guided, white-glove portrait experience that results in heirloom artwork designed for the home. Ti Adoro Studios is an Alys Beach approved photographer and Rosemary Beach preferred vendor, and holds a Walton County beach photography permit. Learn more at https://ti-adoro.photos

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