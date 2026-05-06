Zachary Daniel Concrete Expands Commercial Flooring Services Across Upstate South Carolina and Western North Carolina

Zachary Daniel Concrete Has Expanded Commercial Concrete Flooring Services Across Upstate South Carolina and Western North Carolina

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zachary Daniel Concrete(ZDC), a Greenville-based concrete contractor, has expanded its commercial concrete flooring services across Upstate South Carolina and into Western North Carolina, increasing its capacity to support industrial, commercial, and public-use facilities throughout the region.

The expansion extends the company’s service coverage beyond its Greenville base, enabling ZDC to take on a broader range of projects within a 100-mile radius, including work in warehouse, manufacturing, distribution, retail, and multi-purpose environments.

Zachary Daniel Concrete provides epoxy floor coatings, resinous flooring systems, polished concrete, and decorative finishes designed for high-traffic and heavy-use conditions. These systems are applied in environments that require resistance to abrasion, chemical exposure, and sustained equipment traffic, while maintaining long-term durability and maintenance efficiency.

With expanded operations, the company continues to manage projects end-to-end, from surface preparation through final coating application, supporting consistent execution across varying project scales—from smaller commercial spaces to large industrial flooring systems.

Project work includes large-area concrete surface preparation and protective sealing in Goose Creek, South Carolina, where ZDC completed etching and sealing across approximately 137,000 square feet. The scope reflects the company’s ability to execute high-volume flooring work while maintaining consistency in surface treatment and application standards.

Zachary Daniel Concrete maintains a 5.0 rating on Google and HomeAdvisor and is a member of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce. The company continues to support contractors, property managers, and facility operators with flooring systems designed for long-term use in demanding conditions.

Contact:

Zachary Daniel Concrete

https://www.zacharydanielconcrete.com/

zwiley@zacharydanielconcrete.com

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