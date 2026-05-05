Wednesday, May 6, 2026
CANADA, May 5 - Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting.
West Block
Parliament Hill
Mirabel, Québec
2:25 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in an event to announce a new investment in the Canadian aerospace industry.
Notes for media:
Open coverage
- Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.
- Media are asked to arrive no later than 1:45 p.m.
4:25 p.m. The Prime Minister will visit a local business to highlight recent funding to protect our workers and industries.
Note for media:
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