Wednesday, May 6, 2026

CANADA, May 5 - Note: All times local

National Capital Region, Canada

10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting.

West Block

Parliament Hill

Mirabel, Québec

2:25 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in an event to announce a new investment in the Canadian aerospace industry.

Notes for media:

Open coverage

Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.

Media are asked to arrive no later than 1:45 p.m.

4:25 p.m. The Prime Minister will visit a local business to highlight recent funding to protect our workers and industries.

Note for media: