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St. Albans barracks/ Aggravated Assault and Cruelty to a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A2000215

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Michael Mattuchio                           

STATION: St Albans                    

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: January 2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Carter Hill Rd, Highgate, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault and Cruelty to a child 

 

ACCUSED: Ashleigh Deyo                                             

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

 

VICTIM: Juvenile

AGE: 6-week-old

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 6, 2026, the Vermont State Police, in conjunction with the Northwest Unit for Special Investigations, Department for Children and Families, and University of Vermont Medical Center, initiated an investigation into allegations of child abuse against Ashleigh Deyo, 23, of Highgate. Investigators determined that Deyo endangered the health and well-being of a juvenile in her care. On May 5, 2026, Deyo was issued a citation ordering her to appear at the Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division on May 6, 2026, at 1300 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/06/2026 1300 hours        

COURT: Franklin

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note: court dates and times are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

Detective Sergeant Michael Mattuchio

Bureau of Criminal Investigations A-West

Vermont State Police- St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Rd

St. Albans VT 05478

Crisis Negotiator 

Phone: 802-524-5993

Fax: 802-527-1150

Email: Michael.Mattuchio@vermont.gov



Detective Sergeant Michael Mattuchio

Bureau of Criminal Investigations A-West

Vermont State Police- St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Rd

St. Albans VT 05478

Crisis Negotiator 

Phone: 802-524-5993

Fax: 802-527-1150

Email: Michael.Mattuchio@vermont.gov


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St. Albans barracks/ Aggravated Assault and Cruelty to a Child

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