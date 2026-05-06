St. Albans barracks/ Aggravated Assault and Cruelty to a Child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A2000215
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Michael Mattuchio
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: January 2026
INCIDENT LOCATION: Carter Hill Rd, Highgate, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault and Cruelty to a child
ACCUSED: Ashleigh Deyo
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT
VICTIM: Juvenile
AGE: 6-week-old
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 6, 2026, the Vermont State Police, in conjunction with the Northwest Unit for Special Investigations, Department for Children and Families, and University of Vermont Medical Center, initiated an investigation into allegations of child abuse against Ashleigh Deyo, 23, of Highgate. Investigators determined that Deyo endangered the health and well-being of a juvenile in her care. On May 5, 2026, Deyo was issued a citation ordering her to appear at the Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division on May 6, 2026, at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/06/2026 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin
MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE
*Please note: court dates and times are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
Detective Sergeant Michael Mattuchio
Bureau of Criminal Investigations A-West
Vermont State Police- St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Rd
St. Albans VT 05478
Crisis Negotiator
Phone: 802-524-5993
Fax: 802-527-1150
Detective Sergeant Michael Mattuchio
Bureau of Criminal Investigations A-West
Vermont State Police- St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Rd
St. Albans VT 05478
Crisis Negotiator
Phone: 802-524-5993
Fax: 802-527-1150
Email: Michael.Mattuchio@vermont.gov
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