New Haven Barracks - Violation of conditions of release & abuse prevention order

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE #: 26B5001881

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Justin Busby

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT #: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 5/5/26, 0448 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Adirondack View, Bristol

VIOLATION: Violation of conditions of release

ACCUSED: Taylor Sheldrick

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic or sexual violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 5/5/26 at approximately 0448 hours, Troopers responded to a reported conditions violation on Adirondack View in the Town of Bristol. Investigation revealed Taylor Sheldrick (23) of Middlebury, VT violated his court-ordered conditions of release by contacting a victim. Sheldrick turned himself in at the New Haven Barracks, where he was processed and released with a citation and conditions of release.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/6/26, 1230 hours

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Corporal Justin Busby (434)

Vermont State Police

B Troop- New Haven

2490 Ethan Allen Hwy

New Haven, VT 05472

Tel: (802)388-4919

Fax: (802)452-7918