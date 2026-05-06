New Haven Barracks - Violation of conditions of release & abuse prevention order
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE #: 26B5001881
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Justin Busby
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT #: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 5/5/26, 0448 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Adirondack View, Bristol
VIOLATION: Violation of conditions of release
ACCUSED: Taylor Sheldrick
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic or sexual violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5/5/26 at approximately 0448 hours, Troopers responded to a reported conditions violation on Adirondack View in the Town of Bristol. Investigation revealed Taylor Sheldrick (23) of Middlebury, VT violated his court-ordered conditions of release by contacting a victim. Sheldrick turned himself in at the New Haven Barracks, where he was processed and released with a citation and conditions of release.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/6/26, 1230 hours
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Corporal Justin Busby (434)
Vermont State Police
B Troop- New Haven
2490 Ethan Allen Hwy
New Haven, VT 05472
Tel: (802)388-4919
Fax: (802)452-7918
Email: justin.busby@vermont.gov
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