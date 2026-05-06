Unravel Biosciences Announces Publication of the First Validated Spanish Language Rett Syndrome Behavioral Questionnaire

Unravel's RSBQ translation from British English to Spanish is expected to broaden access to Rett syndrome clinical research across Spain and Latin America

This work addresses a critical gap in the availability of standardized behavioral assessment tools for Rett syndrome in non-English-speaking populations.” — Neal Muni, MD, MSPH, Chief Medical Officer

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unravel Biosciences, Inc., (“Unravel”) today announced the publication of the first Spanish-language adaptation and linguistic validation of the Rett Syndrome Behavioral Questionnaire (RSBQ), a widely used caregiver-reported outcome measure for Rett Syndrome. The preprint, “Linguistic Validation of the Rett Syndrome Behavior Questionnaire Spanish Translation: a Two-Stage Caregiver Study Across Latin America” shares results of the study describing the process and validation of the first Spanish-language translation of the widely used RSBQ from British English while preserving linguistic equivalence. This study was conducted by Unravel researchers Melanie Polo Sanchez, Andrea Carolina Lesmes, Neal Muni, Frederic Vigneault, and Richard Novak.The RSBQ is a critical tool for clinicians, drug developers, and researchers working with Rett syndrome patients but had been validated only in British English, limiting its use in Spanish-speaking communities. This translated RSBQ has been integrated into Unravel’s clinical trial for RVL-001 in Rett syndrome (NCT07150013) and is available freely for non-commercial use by stakeholders of the Spanish-speaking Rett syndrome community."This work addresses a critical gap in the availability of standardized behavioral assessment tools for Rett syndrome in non-English-speaking populations," said Neal Muni, MD, MSPH, Chief Medical Officer. “As the diagnostic rate and recognition of Rett syndrome steadily increase in Latin America, the need for accessible, culturally appropriate clinical instruments has become more urgent.”The study surveyed a total of 51 caregivers to Rett syndrome patients across Latin America, including Argentina, Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Uruguay, Guatemala, and the United States. The Unravel team expresses its gratitude to the study participants and Rett syndrome foundations who contributed to the creation of a linguistic equivalent of the RSBQ and further advanced tools for the Spanish-speaking Rett syndrome community.Visit https://doi.org/10.64898/2026.04.16.26349544 to read the preprint.About Unravel Biosciences, Inc.Unravel Biosciences is a clinical-stage therapeutics company that integrates AI systems biology computation with rapid clinical validation of discovered targets, leading to four clinical trials starting in 2026. Unravel leverages its proprietary BioNAV™ platform and primary transcriptomics data to create Living Molecular Twins™ of each patient that can be used to predict therapeutic response for personalized medicine. This enables target and drug discovery, preclinical screening, patient stratification, and clinical validation to find treatments for complex diseases using a systematic, data-driven approach called Predictable Medicine™.Unravel's platform discovered RVL002, a first-in-class small molecule that targets mitochondrial metabolism and has multiple clinical applications, including neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders, and identified RVL069, a molecule that targets a novel mechanism to treat dystonias and demyelination disorders. The rareSHIFT™ program provides platform and proprietary datamine access to foundation and biotech partners to accelerate and clinically derisk therapeutics through personalized medicine. www.unravel.bio and www.rareshift.org

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