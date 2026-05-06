Minister Patricia de Lille: Africa’s Travel Indaba media launch

It is a privilege to stand before you today as we officially launch Africa’s Travel Indaba 2026, one of the African continent’s most important tourism and trade platforms.

Today, we gather not simply to announce another event on the tourism calendar. We gather to celebrate something far greater.

Africa’s Travel Indaba is a powerful celebration of the continent’s extraordinary potential to drive economic growth through tourism. This is where travel industry professionals gather, including tour operators, hotels, airlines, and tourism boards, to showcase products, network, negotiate deals and form partnerships with buyers.

On the 12th of May, we will be honoured to welcome President Cyril Ramaphosa, who will officially open Africa’s Travel Indaba 2026. His presence reflects the strategic importance of tourism at the highest level of government and affirms our collective understanding that tourism is not peripheral to economic growth, it is central to it.

Under this year’s bold and timely theme, “Unlimited Africa: Growing Africa’s Tourism Economy”, we are sending a clear message to the world that Africa is open for travel trade opportunities.

And that Africa’s tourism economy is poised for extraordinary growth. The African Continental Free Trade Area provides an impetus for stimulating intra-African travel.

The tourism sector remains one of the continent’s most powerful economic contributors. Through the geographic spread of tourism, the sector creates job opportunities and stimulates investment even in the most remote villages.

Here in South Africa, domestic tourism continues to be the backbone of the sector. Between Jan – Feb 2026, total trips grew by 35,6% when compared to the previous year. 2

Equally important, are business events (MICE), which continue to contribute immensely towards the range of the country’s tourism offerings.

South Africa is a host nation, and we are world-renowned for that. Hosting major business events, it injects billions into the GDP and drives tourism beyond leisure.

Tourism is a soft power asset that shapes international perception. In fact, it is a reputational lever for South Africa globally, as informed by the reputational study done by BLOOM Consulting.

Tourism is a gateway sector for investment, influencing investor confidence, country image and new project development.

It is for this reason that the Inaugural Tourism Infrastructure Investment Summit, held in September 2025, launched eight bankable projects worth approximately R1 billion, with three of them already securing funding. The second investment summit will be held later this year in October.

Some recent major investments in the tourism sector include the R24 billion V&A Waterfront expansion.

While right here in this province about 60 kilometres away, the R2,5 billion Club Med resort will officially open its doors in July.

These two are few examples to demonstrate that there is strong investor confidence in South Africa’s tourism sector.

According to Statistics South Africa’s Tourism Satellite Account for South Africa report, in 2024, the tourism sector accounted for 953,981 direct jobs. This means 1 in 18 workers was directly employed in tourism.

The report further states that, in 2024 the tourism sector’s 4,9% contribution to GDP, surpasses the contribution of construction, agriculture and utilities.

And it is platforms like Africa’s Travel Indaba, that further stimulate the sector. 3

Let me contextualise the impact of last year’s Africa Travel Indaba - in 2025, through the Market Access Support Programme, the Department of Tourism, together with various provincial tourism authorities demonstrated their commitment to fostering an inclusive sector by supporting about 400 MSMEs to participate at Africa’s Travel Indaba.

These incentives provide entrepreneurs in the sector crucial access to the diverse array of international and local buyers attending the trade show.

South African Tourism also hosted a sustainability village, providing free exhibition space to small businesses promoting arts and crafts.

Africa’s Travel Indaba 2025 generated R246.8 million in direct expenditure, with broader economic activity contributing R610.6 million to South Africa’s GDP.

In addition, the event delivered R45.54 million in tax revenue, supporting public services and infrastructure development.

Importantly, Africa’s Travel Indaba 2025 supported 1,104 jobs, highlighting tourism’s critical role in employment creation and inclusive economic participation

At this year’s Africa Travel Indaba, our Business Opportunity Networking Day, known as BONDay, will have a future focused agenda that reflects the changing dynamics of global tourism underpinned by a series of thought leader panels and speakers.

The focus will range from culture tourism to sports tourism, as major events are in fact economic catalysts.

The programme includes TikTok Masterclasses that speak to digital storytelling and the power of content creators, and how what people watch on their phones influences where they find their joy next. 4

BONDay is about ensuring that Africa remains competitive in an ever-changing world.

This year Africa’s Travel Indaba will bring together more than 1,100 exhibitors, over 927 confirmed buyers, tourism ministers, media, airlines, and strategic stakeholders from across Africa and key international markets.

We are equally proud of the Airline Pavilion, because tourism growth cannot happen without connectivity. Air access remains one of the continent’s greatest strategic levers, and Africa’s Travel Indaba recognises that partnerships with airlines and route development stakeholders are critical in ensuring that Africa is connected to itself and to the globe.

But we can do more … And that’s the reason why I have decided that Africa’s Travel Indaba, which is over 40 years old now, needs a revamp. We will bring on partners and sponsors, to ensure the longevity of Africa’s Travel Indaba.

To members of the public, those in the creative and tourism sectors, send through your proposals to proposals@southafrica.net.

As we close this chapter of Africa’s Travel Indaba, I look forward to what 2027 has to offer.

To the members of the media, you are our partners in shaping confidence and driving curiosity.

You help challenge outdated narratives and contribute to positioning Africa not only as a destination of beauty, but as a destination of capability, credibility and investment.

In conclusion, to our partners, exhibitors, buyers, and all stakeholders, I invite you to see Africa’s Travel Indaba not only as an event, but as a catalyst to economic growth for our African continent.

The buyers will be hosted on post show tours to explore the majesty of South Africa. 5

Ladies and gentlemen, Africa’s Travel Indaba is truly a movement for a continent determined to shape its own future. Together, let us use this platform to drive trade, create job and stimulate economic growth

Let us use it to celebrate African excellence.

I wish everyone a happy Africa Month, I look forward to seeing you next week.

I thank you.

Media queries:

Spokesperson for the Minister of Tourism

Aldrin Sampear

Email: asampear@tourism.gov.za

Mobile: +27 67 138 3487

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