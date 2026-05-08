ZIP.GY Launches as Guyana's First Super App, Transforming Digital Infrastructure for the World's Fastest-Growing Economy

Real Drivers. One App

As Guyana's economy reaches historic growth, ZIP.GY launches as the nation's first on-demand super app for rides, food, groceries, and delivery.

Guyana deserves a world-class platform built for our people. ZIP.GY is not just an app — it is a movement to connect every Guyanese citizen and business to the digital economy.” — Bobby Rama, Chief Executive Officer, ZIP.GY

GEORGETOWN, BERBICE, GUYANA, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZIP.GY, Guyana's pioneering super app, has officially launched, delivering a revolutionary digital experience for consumers and businesses. Unifying taxi booking in Guyana, food delivery in Georgetown, online grocery shopping, and courier services in Guyana, ZIP.GY is the first application of its kind to integrate these essential services under a single, locally built platform.

Under the leadership of CEO Bobby Rama, ZIP.GY was conceived to unite Guyanese communities through fast, reliable technology. Headquartered at 88 Reliance Abandon, East Canje, Berbice, the company is expanding rapidly across the nation.

"Guyana deserves a world-class platform that understands our roads, our culture, and our people. This is not just an app — it is a movement to connect every Guyanese citizen and business to the digital economy. We are proud to be the first to bring all these services together right here at home."— Bobby Rama, CEO, ZIP.GY

Why Now: The Digital Backbone for an Economic Boom

ZIP.GY's launch aligns with a historic turning point. Fuelled by an offshore oil boom, Guyana is the world's fastest-growing economy, with GDP growth of 43.4% in 2024 and a projected 16.2% through 2026 [1] [2]. Mobile subscriptions surpassed one million in 2025, and internet penetration stands at 81.7% [3] [4].

As physical infrastructure modernises, ZIP.GY provides the essential digital infrastructure for Guyana. By connecting local vendors to a mobile app consumer base, ZIP.GY ensures the benefits of Guyana's economic expansion reach everyday citizens and independent ride-hailing drivers in Guyana.

A Category Creator: First in Guyana

ZIP.GY creates a new category, establishing itself as the standard-bearer for on-demand services in Guyana by eliminating the need to juggle multiple apps.

Service

Offering

Benefit

Taxi & Rides

Verified drivers, upfront pricing, live tracking

Safe, transparent commuting

Food Delivery

Local restaurant ordering with real-time tracking

Fast, convenient meals

Grocery Delivery

Online shopping from Bourda, Stabroek, & local stores

Easy household shopping

Courier & Express

Same-day package delivery with live tracking

Reliable logistics for SMEs

Powering Local Commerce

ZIP.GY is a strategic partner for Guyana's local businesses online. The platform offers a free business listing in Guyana, removing barriers to digital commerce and e-commerce in Guyana for restaurants, shops, and market vendors.

Business Benefits:

•Free listing with zero upfront costs

•Access to a growing national customer base

•Order management dashboard

•Delivery handled entirely by ZIP.GY

•Vendor QR codes for seamless ordering

Safety and Security

ZIP.GY protects users with 256-bit SSL encryption, GDPR compliance, and strict background checks for all drivers, ensuring secure and transparent online transactions in Guyana.

Rewarding Every User

New users receive an instant GYD 1,000 wallet credit upon creating a free account. The referral programme awards GYD 500 per successful referral, driving community growth. Available as a Progressive Web App (PWA), ZIP.GY installs directly from the website — no app store required — and offers 24/7 customer support in Guyana.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.